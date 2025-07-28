I’ve billions of dollars waiting for me if I stop working – Davido

Afrobeats superstar Davido has opened up about the personal drive that keeps him going in his music career.

In a recently viral video, the 32-year-old singer, born David Adeleke, revealed that money is no longer a motivating factor for him.

Reflecting on his journey and perseverance, Davido praised his own resilience and determination.

“I’m grateful to myself for being hardworking,” he said. “The strength and mental ability it takes to do this work… Especially when the odds are against you.”

“I got to do it, men. It is another David. Get the f**k up. It was not for the money. I have got billions of dollars waiting for me. If I do not work all my life, I have got billions of dollars waiting for me. I love my job.”

Davido first rose to prominence in 2012 with the release of Dami Duro, the hit single off his debut album Omo Baba Olowo.

Since then, he has become one of Africa’s most celebrated musicians.

