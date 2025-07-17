ITF declares war on unemployment, rides on NECA collaboration

File image

…as duo celebrates 54,000 skilled youths, pushes for 20m more

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Industrial Training Fund, ITF, has restated its unwavering commitment to tackling Nigeria’s unemployment crisis through strategic partnerships and large-scale skills acquisition initiatives, particularly in collaboration with the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA.

Delivering a goodwill message at the 69th Annual General Meeting of NECA in Lagos, the Director-General of the ITF described the association’s long-standing efforts in fostering a business-friendly environment as “a testament to NECA’s enduring commitment to sustainable enterprise and socio-economic development.

According to him: “This milestone is not only a celebration of longevity but a reflection of NECA’s tireless work in advocating for sustainable enterprise and being the voice of Nigeria’s organised private sector.”

He said one of the most remarkable outcomes of the ITF-NECA partnership is the Technical Skills Development Project (TSDP), which since 2009 has empowered over 54,603 Nigerians with hands-on technical and vocational training.

“This collaboration has been a cornerstone of our efforts to bridge the skills gap and empower Nigeria’s workforce. Over the past 12 years, the TSDP has produced more than 54,603 highly skilled technicians. That number alone speaks volumes about the power of collaboration,” he said.

He emphasized that the TSDP has gone beyond just training to actually transforming lives and communities. “These programmes are not merely about imparting skills but about transforming lives, reducing unemployment, and fostering entrepreneurship.”

The ITF DG also highlighted a new, ambitious programme—Skill-Up Artisans (SUPA)—which aims to train, retrain, certify, and license 20 million Nigerian artisans within four years, in collaboration with NECA members and other stakeholders.

“We are currently implementing the Skill-Up Artisans (SUPA) initiative on behalf of the Federal Government. The programme is aimed at training, retraining, certifying, and licensing 20 million Nigerian artisans over four years,” he announced. “Again, NECA member organisations are our trusted partners in this effort, providing centres and platforms critical to the programme’s success.”

He warned that Nigeria’s growing youth population, if left unskilled, poses a major socio-economic threat. However, if properly harnessed, the youth could become a powerful engine for national growth.

“With over 60 per cent of our population under the age of 25, we have a demographic dividend that, if harnessed through education and skills acquisition, can propel Nigeria to new heights of economic prosperity,” he said.

Drawing attention to the real-life impact of ITF’s interventions, he cited success stories from graduates of the TSDP, including truck technicians trained through the Truckmaster Academy, as well as young entrepreneurs who are now creating jobs in their communities.

“These individuals are not only contributing to their communities but also driving Nigeria’s industrial growth. The success stories from our TSDP graduates are a testament to the transformative power of skills development,” he added.

Calling for stronger collaboration in the face of economic challenges, the ITF chief appealed to all stakeholders to “renew our commitment to collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity.

“The challenges facing Nigeria’s economy require a united front. The ITF remains steadfast in its mission to provide, promote, and encourage skills acquisition,” he declared. “We look to NECA and its members to continue being our partners in this noble endeavour.”

He concluded by congratulating NECA for its contributions to Nigeria’s economic development and reaffirmed ITF’s dedication to supporting the private sector.

“The ITF is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with NECA in this journey, united by our shared commitment to skills development, enterprise sustainability, and national progress.

“May your deliberations inspire innovative solutions, foster stronger partnerships, and pave the way for a brighter future for Nigeria’s private sector and its workforce,” he said