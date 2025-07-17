Italian cyclist Privitera dies aged 19 after fall

Samuele Privitera

Italian junior cyclist Samuele Privitera has died aged 19 following a fall at this week’s Tour of the Aoste Valley-Mont Blanc, the Italian Cycling Federation (FCI) announced on Thursday.

Privitera, who was a member of the Hagens Berman Jayco team, lost his life on Wednesday after an incident on the first stage of the race, near the French and Swiss border in north-western Italy.

“The circumstances of the accident in which he was involved on a downhill stretch of road in Pontey, 32 kilometres from the finish line, which ended in the centre of Aosta, are still unclear,” the FCI said.

“Privitera apparently hit a speed bump and lost control of his bike,” it added.

The second stage of the race on Thursday was cancelled after the death of Privitera, who was in his second season with the US-based team.

“Promptly assisted by the medical services following the race, the young man was taken to the Parini Hospital in Aosta, where he sadly passed away,” race organisers Societa Ciclistica Valdostana said in FCI’s statement.

The race will resume with the third stage that has been moved to Friday, from Pre Saint Didier to Col du Gran San Bernardo.

“This will be preceded by a moment of remembrance, and the initial section of the stage will be neutralized in memory of Samuele,” the organisers added.

Last July, 25-year-old Norwegian Andre Drege died during the Tour of Austria and in 2023 Swiss rider Gino Mader lost his life on the Tour of Switzerland aged 26.