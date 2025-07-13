‘It is time to rebuild Nigeria’ – Aregbesola tells ADC supporters, Nigerians

Says party will dislodge PDP, APC in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – The acting National Secretary, African Democratic Congress, ADC, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has disclosed that the party is ready to rescue Nigeria from those currently piloting its affairs for the sake of Nigerians.

The former Governor also said the party would bounce back to power in Osun State in the coming 2026 governorship election by dislodging PDP from the government house.

Speaking while receiving party members and supporters who thronged the Oranmiyan House to welcome him back to the State on Sunday, he said those occupying Nigeria have taken it backwards, adding that the party is built on substance, service, and trust.

He added that his visit to the State is part of the preparations enlisted to ensure that the ADC takes over the wheel of power in the state come 2026.

He said “Our gathering here today marks the beginning of a mission to reclaim the state. You’re being here since morning shows how committed we are, it doesn’t end there. Let us remind our people through door to door, house to house and settlement to settlement that it is time to vote out the Government that took bread, milk, Garri and other essentials from them to vote them out”.

Aregbesola warned that the APC will use every tool, including misinformation, media manipulation, and coordinated attacks, to distract, discredit, or divide the ADC, but stressed that the party will remain focused on its mission and will continue engaging Nigerians across the country to shape a better path forward.

“We are not here to trade insults. We are here to restore what has been lost: dignity, competence, and direction. This party is for everyone. We welcome you, not as enemies of others, but as Nigerians determined to chart a better path forward.

“We know the game — distractions, smears, provocations. But we will not play it. We are on a mission, and we will stay focused — building quietly, consistently, and with conviction.”

He reiterated that the ADC’s strategy is rooted in the progressive philosophy that once transformed the Western Region — a philosophy that delivered even in the worst of times.

“We used those same principles in Osun to navigate the worst economic crisis in Nigeria’s history — and still delivered measurable progress. This is what Nigeria needs now: grounded, proven, and people-driven.

“We are stepping into a new chapter — one of responsibility, restoration, and meaningful results. The struggles of the past were not in vain. They’ve prepared us to lead with clarity and conviction. The best of what we have to offer is still ahead”, he added.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the party in the state Dr. Charles Omidiji, urged the members of ADC to extend hands of friendship to anyone will to join the party