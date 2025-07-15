It is right time for state Police – Oyo Speaker

Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, has joined the call for the establishment of state police to curb growing insecurity in Nigeria.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday in Ibadan, Ogundoyin said that the current level of insecurity in the country poses a great challenge to Nigeria’s economic development.

He said that statistics showed that at least 700,000 people have lost their lives needlessly to pockets of insecurity such as insurgency, farmers’ headers clash and other violence.

“Losing 700,000 people is not only alarming but also a tragedy.

“We have to identify that the primary role of government is the protection of lives and property.

“In a situation where the government cannot secure lives and properties, that means it has failed in its primary role.

“Giving more responsibility to the subnational, which is the states, in terms of security, will address some of the security issues in Nigeria, “he said.

Ogundoyin, who also doubles as Chairman of the Conference of Speakers in Nigeria, emphasised that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has been overstretched with its responsibilities.

He said that the conference of speakers in Nigeria has thrown its weight behind the agitation for state police.

The Speaker added that the decision was to create support for the current efforts of the NPF in combating crimes and criminality in the country.

“I believe that posture and body language of current administration and the National Assembly shows that we are leaning towards the situation whereby we will have state police,” he said.

Ogundoyin cautioned citizens that governors would mismanage state police and prioritise political interests above the protection of lives and property.

He stated that if a proper legal framework and policies were implemented, the establishment of state police would not amount to granting additional powers to the governors.

“We understand that there is a risk factor to mismanagement of state police, but we must not condemn state police due to some personal interests.

“There can be hierarchy and modes of operations to check and balance the situation.

“With the success recorded so far with Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed “Amotekun”, state police is possible, “he said.

Ogundoyin stated that the Oyo State House of Assembly was among the states that supported financial autonomy for local governments in response to the agitation of many Nigerians.

The Speaker, however, cautioned that factors that led to the initial creation of the joint account should be first resolved before full implementation of financial autonomy to avoid further issues.

He called for policies that would bring development to the local government level, allowing each local government to accelerate its development without waiting for federal allocations.

Vanguard News