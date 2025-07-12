Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog ‘will take on a new form’

Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency “will take on a new form”, following a law suspending ties with UN watchdog.

“Our cooperation with the agency has not stopped, but will take on a new form,” said Araghchi, adding that requests to monitor nuclear sites “will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis… taking into account safety and security issues”.