Foreign

July 12, 2025

Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog ‘will take on a new form’

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency “will take on a new form”, following a law suspending ties with UN watchdog.

“Our cooperation with the agency has not stopped, but will take on a new form,” said Araghchi, adding that requests to monitor nuclear sites “will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis… taking into account safety and security issues”.

