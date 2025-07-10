Investigate murder of Anambra chief, group urges Anambra govt, Police 

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

By Vincent Ujumadu

Concerned citizens of Nimo, in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, have called on the state government and police authorities to thoroughly investigate the recent murder of a prominent community leader, Chief Engr. Augustine Ezedinachi.

Ezedinachi, a respected member of the Igwe’s cabinet in Nimo, was reportedly abducted by masked gunmen at his farm. His workers were tied up before he was taken away. Despite a ransom payment of ₦15 million, his body was discovered the following day, brutally mutilated and dumped near the rear fence of his property.

In a statement issued in Awka, the Nimo Concerned Citizens for Good Governance expressed deep worry over the delay in launching a full investigation into the killing. The group’s spokesman, Mr. Paul Ifesinachi, insisted that only the arrest and prosecution of those responsible would bring justice to the grieving family and community.

“While the family and the entire town mourn this loss, we call on the Anambra State Government and the police to investigate this crime and bring all those involved to justice,” the statement read.

The group described the killing as one of many high-profile crimes in the state that demand immediate attention if the government is serious about restoring public confidence and security.

According to the group, Chief Ezedinachi, an industrialist and farmer, was reportedly set to be announced as Chairman of a proposed Caretaker Committee by the state government, meant to stabilize the town after a prolonged leadership crisis following a court judgment that dissolved the former town union executive.

The group noted with concern that on the day the caretaker committee was to be announced, Chief Ezedinachi was abducted. However, the final list released by the state government excluded his name, both as chairman and as a member.

“It is not difficult to see the connection between the internal crisis in the town and this unfortunate incident,” the statement added.

“Given the series of threats, voice notes, and incitement traced to individuals aggrieved by the court’s ruling, it is imperative that this murder is not treated lightly.”

The group concluded by calling on security agencies to uncover the sponsors and perpetrators of the crime and ensure that justice prevails to prevent further escalation of violence in the area.