Inter Milan set to make improved offer for Lookman

Inter Milan are set to intensify their efforts to sign Atalanta star Ademola Lookman.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Nerazzurri are preparing an improved offer for the Nigerian forward, who is valued at €50 million.

Talks between Inter and Atalanta are expected to continue, especially after Inter reportedly reached a personal agreement with Lookman, the current African Ballon d’Or winner.

The Serie A giants initially proposed a loan deal with an obligation to buy, but Atalanta remain firm in their preference for a straight sale.

According to Italian media, a deal could be struck for around €45 million including add-ons, although Inter have yet to formalize a revised bid.

Despite earlier links, Napoli are no longer in active pursuit of Lookman. Sources confirm that the Partenopei’s last inquiry came in June, with no fresh contact made since.

Lookman, 27, has been in stellar form for Atalanta, and his performances continue to attract attention from top clubs within and beyond Italy.

