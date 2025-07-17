Intelligence Gathering: NSCDC certifies 250 personnel in sign language

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Determined to enhance its intelligence gathering capabilities and deliver seamless services to persons with disabilities, especially the deaf, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has trained 250 personnel in Sign Language, the first of its kind in the Defence, Security and Intelligence circles.

Speaking in Abuja at the graduation of participants of the Basic Signs Language Proficiency Training, Commandant of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the NSCDC, Dr Olusola Odumosu said the initiative was designed to bridge the security gap in the society.

He said the various training and retraining initiatives and the milestones achieved in the last two years are all part of the Command’s deliberate strategy to build a resilient, professional, and inclusive security outfit that can respond to the evolving needs of the territory.

“By acquiring these essential skills, you are equipped to bridge communication gaps and ensure that every citizen, regardless of their ability in all the six Area Councils of the FCT, feels a sense of safety and belonging in our society.

“As participants selected from all the Divisions, Area Commands and the Command Headquarter, your role goes beyond mere protection; it encompasses understanding and addressing the diverse needs of all members of the community, especially at the grassroot. Inclusion is at the heart of effective security, and by learning sign language, you have made a vital commitment to ensuring that the voices of the deaf and hard-of-hearing citizens are heard and understood. Remember, in every community, there are voices that are not heard — you are now equipped to listen”, he stated.

Dr Odumosu said the Command’s commitment to learning sign language demonstrates a profound respect for diversity and her firm belief in inclusive security.

“By acquiring this language, we are not only enhancing our professional capabilities but also breaking barriers, fostering understanding, and building a safer, more compassionate society”, he added.

He expressed optimism that the Command’s commitment to inclusive security will contribute significantly to building a safer, more secure Federal Capital Territory.

Powered by Deaf-in-Tech, NSCDC and the Nigeria National Association of the Deaf, the event had as its theme, “Advancing Public Safety through Inclusive Protection: Fundamental Sign Language Workshop for NSCDC Officers”.

Founder, Deaf-in-Tech, Dr Arowolo Ayoola who stressed the importance of inclusive communication in crime fighting and emergency response, noted that inclusion is not charity.

“It is not a favour to the minority. It is about belonging. It says you matter and you are part of us. It includes communities are to start building their own parallel systems, what would our communities look like? Imagine having a security organization for the deaf, another for the blind and so on. Would we still be one nation?

“The truth is we cannot build a nation that works for only a section of the citizens, designing systems that work only for the able bodied and assume that all others would somehow be fine.

“Over 250 officers of the Command have now been trained to understand and communicate with members of the deaf community. The message they have sent to the deaf community is that they are not a burden, they are not alone. It has affirmed trust”, said Dr Ayoola.

Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons With Disabilities NCPWD, Dr Ayuba Burki Gufwan noted that security is a fundamental human right which must be made accessible to every citizen.

He urged the NSCDC and other security agencies to mainstream sign language training in their curricular.

President, Nigeria National Association for the Deaf, Haruna Mohammed praised the NSCDC for setting the pace, noting the place of sign language in intelligence gathering and other covert field operations.

He also demanded specific allocation of slots for the deaf in the ongoing NSCDC recruitment, saying the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA has employed 5 deaf persons