Inside Taraba’s bold move to eradicate Polio, save lives

File image

By Femi Baolaji

High in the clouds, where the air is thin and the roads are treacherous, a group of committed health workers climbs mountains not for adventure, but to save lives.

And, as they struggle with the elements- bad weather, challenging terrain replete with danger- they appear to surrender their lives to the forces at play but take solace in the hope that no life worth living should be lost to any form of health risk. The Mambilla Plateau in Taraba State is a place of stunning natural beauty. Towering at over 1,600 metres above sea level, it is known for its rolling hills, lush green valleys, and year-round cool climate that draws tourists from across Nigeria.

But beneath its postcard-worthy landscape, lies a harsh truth. The rugged terrain makes access to basic healthcare extremely difficult, especially for children under five and pregnant women in remote communities. That, however, is beginning to change due to the joint efforts of humanitarian workers led by the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, with the support of the Taraba State Government. At the forefront of this mission to save lives and instill workable healthy living culture, is Chief Field Officer of UNICEF’s Bauchi Field Office, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, who appears to spare no effort in seeing to the well-being of the people of the state, especially those facing direct health risks.

A native of Pakistan, Dr. Rafique and her team have travelled through some of the most challenging routes on the Plateau to deliver life-saving vaccines to children in the state’s remotest corners. But they have neither fear nor despair that their mission would not deliver the people from the snare of health challenges currently staring them in the face like a monster. Speaking with Arewa Voice, Rafique sounded very optimistic that everyone deserves to live well and achieve their set goals and ambitions. “We are here because we believe that every child deserves a chance to grow up healthy. The world is watching Nigeria’s efforts to end polio, and we are determined to make it happen,” she enthused.

With over 274 vaccination teams in action on the Plateau, hundreds of community health workers are combing through Sardauna Local Government Area, including communities along the border with Cameroon to reach every eligible child. These teams go from house to house, visit churches and mosques, and trek through remote villages to ensure no child is left unattended to. For Patience Raymond, a young health worker in Gembu, headquarters of Sardauna LGA, the mission is deeply personal.

Raymond said: “We know the terrain is difficult, but my joy comes from helping children live healthy lives. Most of us are from this area, so we’re serving our own people. Even in the cold, we start out by 6:30 a.m. It’s not easy, but it’s worth it.” Armed with vaccines and determination, Raymond and her team walk long distances or ride motorcycles through narrow, muddy paths to reach their targets.

According to Fredrick Nyanganji, Director of Primary Healthcare in Sardauna LGA, the presence of UNICEF’s leadership on the ground has been a morale booster for the field workers. Nyanganji said: “Having Dr. Rafique and her team with us in the field gives our workers a sense of pride and motivation. Even in hard-to-reach communities, our people now have access to the same life-saving services as those in urban centres.” The broader campaign aims to vaccinate no fewer than 1.5 million children under the age of five across all sixteen LGAs in Taraba State against polio.

Despite these concerted efforts, vaccine hesitancy remains a challenge as some parents are reluctant to vaccinate their children due to religious or cultural beliefs, while others are simply unaware of the difference between routine immunisation and specialised polio campaigns. In Gembu, Abdullahi, a father of a two-year-old girl named Anifat, was initially hesitant. According to him: “I thought she didn’t need the vaccine because she had already received one earlier this year. Now that the health workers explained the difference between this one and the routine immunisation she earlier received, I now know better.”

Dr. Rafique, who responded to his concern, said: “Even if your child has received other vaccines, the polio vaccine is still necessary. “Each dose strengthens immunity and brings us closer to eradication.” She also added that polio can be defeated if every child, no matter how far or high, is reached. But there is general optimism among the people so far reached by the polio eradication team, that their condition will be better than those who are still left in the dark about the havoc of polio and how they can wriggle out of its lethal claws.