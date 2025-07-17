Innovation in AI and cybersecurity places Cyberpedia among World Economic Forum’s 2025 new champions

By Adetutu Audu

In a groundbreaking achievement for Nigeria’s tech sector, Cyberpedia Internet Governance has been acknowledged and listed among the prestigious 2025 distinguished “New Champions” at the World Economic Forum. This recognition places Cyberpedia among leading global companies at the forefront of developing solutions to address the world’s most pressing challenges.

The World Economic Forum’s New Champions initiative spotlights innovative companies that are driving sustainable growth strategies and pioneering new business models in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This global gathering of forward-thinking enterprises aims to shape the future of business and society by harnessing emerging technologies and fostering strategic decision-making on critical global issues.

Dr. Abiodun Sowemimo, President & Chairperson of Cyberpedia Internet Governance, shared his vision for the company as Africa’s preeminent Artificial Intelligence, Data, and Cybersecurity Corporation. With a focus on expanding Cyberpedia’s global footprint, Dr. Sowemimo envisions the company’s trajectory leading to a position among the Fortune 500 Companies.

Cyberpedia’s flagship product, an AI-powered real-time due diligence data search engine application, is revolutionizing cybersecurity practices by enhancing accountability, compliance, and verification processes. Organizations across various industries rely on Cyberpedia’s solutions to mitigate risks, access new markets, and gain critical insights into individuals, organizations, and legal proceedings.

By collecting, aggregating, and delivering domain, IP, and DNS intelligence, Cyberpedia is bolstering the transparency and security of the internet. The company’s data feeds play a pivotal role in strengthening commercial security platforms and supporting cybersecurity processes such as threat detection and response, third-party risk management, and identity access management.

Law enforcement agencies, managed security service providers, and security operations centers leverage Cyberpedia’s intelligence to defend against cyber threats, combat cybercrime, and enhance network visibility. Fortune 1000 companies, SMBs, and embassies rely on Cyberpedia’s data to safeguard their digital assets, detect fraudulent activities, and monitor global domain activity.

Cyberpedia’s AI-powered due diligence search engine application offers robust capabilities to identify and remove malicious content from the internet, aiding in combating misinformation and disinformation. Additionally, the company’s centralized data archive search engine application empowers users to conduct comprehensive background checks, ensure regulatory compliance, and swiftly verify information with ease and confidence.

This recognition from the World Economic Forum underscores Cyberpedia Internet Governance’s commitment to advancing cybersecurity solutions and driving innovation in the digital landscape. As a distinguished member of the New Champions community, Cyberpedia continues to lead the charge in shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence, Data, Technology and Cybersecurity on a global scale.