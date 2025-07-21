Ingryd partners ISACA to upskill youths for global job market

By Cynthia Alo

As part of efforts to bridge the certification gap limiting Nigerian youths in the global job market, INGRYD Academy has announced a partnership with global IT body, ISACA, to provide internationally recognized certifications at subsidized rates.

Announcing the partnership during a press briefing in Lagos last weekend, the Managing Director of INGRYD Academy, Khadijat Abdulkadir, disclosed that the initiative is designed to train and certify over 40,000 youths over the next five years.

She explained that while many young Nigerians possess practical tech skills, their lack of professional certification continues to hinder access to global employment opportunities.

“Young people who struggle with getting actual professional certification can now access certification through INGRYD at just $250,” Abdulkadir said.

She added, “This is over 70 per cent off the actual price and does not happen anywhere else in the world except at INGRYD.”

The programme will cover certifications in software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, cloud computing, DevOps, agile product management, blockchain technology, and other in-demand skills. The trainings will be delivered by ISACA-certified instructors using standardized syllabi.

She explained that, as added benefits, graduates will receive one-year complimentary membership to ISACA’s global community of over 85,000 professionals, providing access to job markets in 190 countries.

Abdulkadir also stated that INGRYD, which operates in Nigeria, the Netherlands, and the U.S., has trained over 8,000 individuals since inception and currently partners with more than 288 companies globally. The academy now targets to certify at least 2,000 individuals every quarter under this new partnership.

She also disclosed that INGRYD supports successful candidates with visa assistance for jobs secured abroad, leveraging its presence across multiple continents to facilitate talent mobility.