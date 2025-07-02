INEC helping APC hijack election, says Amaechi

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — FORMER Minister of Transportation Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi on Wednesday said that Nigeria is completely destroyed and requires a complete change.

Amaechi, who was a past governor of Rivers State, also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, of colluding to hijack the forthcoming elections in the country.

Speaking in an interview after the unveiling of the interim executive of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Abuja, the former Minister said that things have become so bad that Nigerians can’t afford to eat because there is no money to buy food, adding that inflation is at its peak.

Amaechi, who said that he resigned from the APC on Tuesday night, expressed surprise that he was not expelled from the party after he warned them not to send an invitation to him for meetings.

Asked why he decided not to join and support the government, instead he is clamouring to change the government, he said: “No, it’s not about changing the government, if it is about changing the government, there is no need to change the government, it’s about changing Nigeria

“Nigeria is destroyed. People can’t eat. People can’t buy food. There’s no money to buy food. Everything is gone. Inflation is at its peak. And the federal government is busy going around trying to hijack the election. INEC is helping them to hijack the election.

“No, no, no. What must happen here is that we must start not just a party, but a movement, it must be a movement that brings in Nigerians to, on their own take over government, not us.”

Reminded that he is part of the APC government and has spent two years in the party under President Bola Tinubu, he said that he tendered his resignation from the party on Tuesday night.

He said: “I left APC last night. I never attended one meeting. Last time they invited me, I warned them. I said, if you invite me to any meeting anymore… In fact, I was surprised that I wasn’t even expelled because I warned them in writing, and they didn’t even invite me to any meeting. You can’t be in a club where the majority of people are stealing and you don’t say anything.”

Fielding a question on what he thought was wrong with President Tinubu’s government that he was not supporting it, Amaechi said:

“I have never believed that Tinubu is a material to govern the country, I have never, because now, people want (Muhammadu) Buhari to come back. What happens in Nigeria is that when a new government takes over, it becomes worse than the previous government, which makes people say let the previous government come back.

“People are asking for Buhari because things were better during Buhari’s administration. Dollar was I think ₦460 or five hundred and something, now a dollar is one thousand five hundred and eighty, that is more than one hundred per cent.”

Reminded also that some people may argue that the exchange rate may be a deliberate government policy, the former Minister said: “Whether it’s a deliberate government policy or not, any government that does not take into consideration the people you are governing is not a policy. President Tinubu said he is not here to make Nigerians happy.”

Asked if he was not being over ambitious, he simply said, “I have the right to be ambitious, I am not over ambitious.”