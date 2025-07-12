Imo Govt gives herders July 24 deadline to end open grazing

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — The Imo State Government has issued a directive to herders across the state to end open grazing on or before July 24, 2025, as part of efforts to promote peaceful coexistence and safeguard public order.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Livestock Development, Dr. Anthony Mgbeahurike, during a stakeholders’ meeting with cattle breeders and herders held in Owerri.

Dr. Mgbeahurike emphasized the government’s commitment to preserving social and economic stability while ensuring harmonious relations between farmers and herders.

“The government has provided critical support in the past, including free cattle vaccination against anthrax,” he stated. “However, we can no longer tolerate unchecked roaming of livestock which disrupts urban life and causes tension.”

He stressed that herders must avoid the destruction of farmlands and, in cases of accidental damage, offer prompt and adequate compensation to affected farmers.

As part of the new regulatory efforts, Alhaji Shuaibu was officially recognized by the government as the new leader of cattle herders in the state. Dr. Mgbeahurike charged him with the responsibility of ensuring full compliance with the state’s grazing directive among all herders.

In response, Alhaji Shuaibu thanked the government for its continued support and acknowledged the concerns raised over open grazing.

“We are committed to cooperating with the government,” he assured. “We will inform all herders about this directive and work to uphold peace, order, and hygiene in our communities. We also commend Governor Hope Uzodimma’s inclusive leadership.”

The government reiterated that the new policy will be strictly enforced after the deadline, urging all stakeholders to comply in the interest of lasting peace and development.