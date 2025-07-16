Immigration to launch fully digital CERPAC platform August 1, ends paper forms

ABUJA – The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced that beginning August 1, 2025, all applications for the Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC) must be submitted exclusively through a new digital portal, marking a complete transition from paper-based processes.

In a press release issued on Wednesday and signed by ACI Akinlabi, the Service Public Relations Officer at the NIS Headquarters in Abuja, the agency said the move is part of broader reforms to enhance transparency, efficiency, and user experience in the country’s immigration services.

The new portal, https://cerpac.immigration.gov.ng, will serve as the sole channel for submitting CERPAC applications. Physical forms will no longer be accepted after July 31, 2025.

“The public should take note that from August 1st, 2025, the use of physical CERPAC forms will be discontinued,” the statement read. “All CERPAC applications after July 31st must be submitted solely through the online portal.”

The NIS advised applicants with already paid but unsubmitted paper applications to complete and submit them on or before July 31 to avoid loss of payment and application status. Companies and individuals responsible for expatriate immigration matters were also urged to ensure all pending applications are submitted within the given timeframe.

The statement warned that any CERPAC application not submitted before the deadline will be deemed void.

“All enquiries and correspondence on this matter should be directed to the office of the Public Relations Officer,” the statement concluded.

The digital rollout is part of the Federal Government’s broader efforts to modernize public service delivery through technology and eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks.