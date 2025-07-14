Ikubese mourns Buhari, decries state of Nigeria’s public health sector

— Urges Political Leaders to Embrace People-Centred Governance

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former presidential aspirant and convener of the YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, has joined Nigerians in mourning the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, while also using the moment to reflect on the state of Nigeria’s public health system.

In a statement issued from Akure, the Ondo State capital, Ikubese extended his condolences to the family of the late president, who passed away at the age of 82 in London, United Kingdom.

“I condole with the immediate family members of former President Muhammadu Buhari on his demise,” he said. “However, I find it difficult to extend the same sentiment to all Nigerians, as many hold differing views about the impact of his policies on their lives.”

While acknowledging the cultural value placed on respect for the deceased, Ikubese noted that honest reflections remain necessary. “Even in death, truth remains constant,” he said, remarking that Buhari had multiple opportunities during his time as both military head of state (1983–1985) and civilian president (2015–2023) to leave a stronger legacy.

Highlighting the state of the country’s public health system, Ikubese lamented that Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure remained in poor condition during Buhari’s time in office. “It is unfortunate that while in power, President Buhari frequently traveled abroad for medical care. His eventual passing in the UK, two years after leaving office, underscores the dire state of our public health facilities,” he said.

He urged political officeholders to place the interests of the people above personal considerations. “Leaders must implement policies that genuinely improve the lives of all citizens, not just a privileged few. That is how legacies are built—by serving with integrity and compassion,” he added.

Concluding his statement, Ikubese prayed for strength for Buhari’s family in their time of loss and called on those in positions of authority to lead with purpose and accountability, so that they may be fondly remembered both in life and in death.