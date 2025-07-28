Ikonne hails Super Falcons’ victory, urges revival of Abia Sports

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and immediate past Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Lands Development Authority NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Super Falcons of Nigeria following their triumph at the recently concluded Africa Women’s Nations Cup.

Prince Ikonne described the victory as more than just an athletic achievement, calling it “a powerful reminder of the potential within Nigeria’s sports sector, especially women’s football.”

He commended the Super Falcons for their “determination, discipline, and patriotic spirit,” which he believes serves as a source of pride and unity for all Nigerians.

“This remarkable victory has once again placed Nigeria at the pinnacle of African women’s football. It is a testament to the resilience and world-class talent our nation continues to produce. The Super Falcons have proven that with the right support, Nigerian sports can dominate the global stage,” he said in a statement by his chief press secretary, Dr Ujo Justice.

While celebrating the Super Falcons’ success, Prince Ikonne also drew attention to the declining state of sports development in Abia State.

He specifically highlighted the “deplorable condition” of Enyimba Football Club of Aba, a team once renowned as the “pride of Nigerian club football and two-time back-to-back champions of the CAF Confederation Cup.”

Expressing deep concern, Ikonne stated that Enyimba FC, which once “inspired millions and put Aba and Abia State on the global sports map,” has now become “a shadow of its glorious past due to poor management, political interference, and a lack of visionary investment.”

“Enyimba FC is not just a football club; it is a cultural and economic asset to the people of Aba and Abia State. Sadly, what we now see is a politicized and struggling club that no longer commands the respect it once did across Africa. We must return Enyimba to the days of continental glory,” he stated.

Prince Ikonne urged the Abia State Government to take “urgent, apolitical steps” to revitalize Enyimba FC. His recommendations include investing in modern infrastructure, hiring competent football administrators, and establishing a professional ecosystem that enables the club to thrive independently of political influence.

He stressed that effective sports development can serve as a potent tool for “youth engagement, crime reduction, job creation, and international recognition.” He further called on Abia stakeholders to treat sports with the same strategic planning and investment given to other sectors.

“As we celebrate the Super Falcons, let us also look inwards and address the rot that has stifled our local sports institutions. Enyimba FC deserves better. The young talents in Abia deserve a platform to dream and achieve. Sports should unite and develop, not divide and frustrate,” he added.

Prince Ikonne also reaffirmed his commitment to championing youth and sports development in Abia State, expressing optimism that the government will act to restore Enyimba Football Club to its rightful place among Africa’s elite.