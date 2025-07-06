Ignorance and ego in misunderstanding of names and titles in Africa

By Gbenga Adeoye

I have listened to many people in Nigeria who when you ask them to tell you their name; you hear words like” my Name is Dr. XYZ, my name is Prof. XZY., my name is Chief XYZ.

In fact, I recall some years ago, someone was introduced and the person got so angry that Otunba was omitted in his name.

Let me correct this wrong notion that profession is not a name and title is not a name.

You hear people say I am surveyor XYZ…No…it is wrong. It should be for example my name is Gbenga Adeoye, I am a Land or Estate Surveyor & Valuer. (The author is not a surveyor, please)

This desire for title is a sign of emptiness, and it has entered the church too.

Some want to be addressed as Evangelist XYZ..even young boys singing here and there now add prefix of evangelist this and that …

This is what inferiority complex and ego is doing to us in Africa.““In US, I recall, even we executive students that came to Harvard for a short time address our lecturers by first name. We call them ..Mike, John…etc. You hear words like “”Join me as I welcome John Bedford.“John is a Professor of Business Management.

Great men like Bro Gbile Akanni are still brothers.

Small boys are now Apostles because despite no spiritual result to show; they just want to copy some Apostles that have result to show for their labour.

Some people who are now called Apostles and Bishops, even in their hearts, know they do not carry such title in their work with God. It is fake, until it becomes real.““I know a billionaire who cautions somebody to address him by his name and not add Alhaji to it.

My concern rose when I watched the Senate screening of a nominee who got angry that his name is Professor XYZ, and they have been addressing him as Mr.XYZ.

This is a very serious problem in Nigeria and Africa.

There is a level you will get to that your title become attached to your name when people want to mention your name. That is a level that Prof. Wole Soyinka had gotten to many years ago.““The likes of Pastor E.A Adeboye and Pastor Kumuyi are at that level too where anyone who wants to mention their names finds it uncomfortable, not to add that prefix.

I do hear people ignorantly say … point of correction . My name is not Mr XYZ…My name is Dr. XYZ or Prof. XYZ…or Engr. XYZ..or Chief or Otunba XYZ.

The point of correction is to you because you do not know the difference between what a name is or what a prefix or title is.

Here is the way to answer question like tell us your name and who you are or brief about yourself, I am Olugbenga Adeyemi ADEOYE.

I am from Ogun State.

I am a Professor of Accounting or Law or Medicine at XYZ University.( hypothetical example)

As a matter of fact, if the questions end at your name.“You just say I am Gbenga Adeoye.

This misconception was properly addressed by Adams Oshiomole that Professor is not part of your name during Senate committee screening of a nominated INEC commissioner. (Although I wish he spoke more about it)

I hear people say: I am Senator XYZ .That is very wrong.!!!“Rather, you will say I am Olugbenga Adeyemi Adeoye ; senator representing XYZ Constituency of XYZ state.

The honour of prefix attachment to your name is better done by people, not you adding it when people ask for your name.

Please, let no one get me wrong …I am an advocate of the fact that if you truly work for your PhD . Put it on your card, even if you have written Dr. XYZ …I argued that “PhD” showing on your card is what differentiate you from the bastardized honorary doctorate degrees around Nigeria where everybody now call themselves Dr. XYZ but if you add PhD in front. Then, we would know your Doctorate is as a result of hard work of research .

I do know of course that, there are people who didn’t go for proper study or research and all of a sudden, you just hear them say they now have PhD…

You only need to ask them few questions to know they are fake PhD holders, such as: What was your research based on? Who supervised your thesis?