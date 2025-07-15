Igbo not sole perpetrators of crime in Southeast, MASSOB faults Soludo

Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

By Dennis Agbo

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has faulted recent remarks by Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, in which he reportedly stated that 99.9 percent of criminals apprehended in the state are of Igbo origin.

Governor Soludo made the claim during an address to an Igbo assembly in the United States, suggesting that the Igbo people were largely responsible for their own security challenges.

However, in a strongly worded statement issued by its National Director of Information, Samuel Edeson, MASSOB described the governor’s comments as “economical with the truth,” and accused him of ignoring the role of external aggressors, particularly armed herders and militants of Hausa-Fulani origin, in violent crimes across the Southeast.

The group cited several incidents across the region, including the killing of over 200 people at the Gariki Cattle Market in Lokpa Nta, Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, and attacks in Nimbo, Eha-Amufu, Ugwogo-Nike (all in Enugu State), and Obinze in Imo State. According to MASSOB, these attacks were allegedly perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen.

“It is disheartening to witness Governor Soludo seemingly forget the continuous cycle of killings, kidnappings, rapes, and other crimes against Igbo people in Anambra and beyond, committed by external aggressors,” the statement read.

The group also raised concerns about activities at locations such as the New Garki and New Artisan markets in Enugu, Ugwuoba Market, and Amansea in Awka, which they alleged have become hubs for criminal operations involving non-Igbo settlers.

MASSOB accused the governor of turning a blind eye to these incidents, claiming his remarks may be driven by political ambition as he prepares for a possible re-election bid.

“Governor Soludo’s accusations, which appear to exonerate the Fulani herdsmen while blaming the victims, are deeply troubling and could sow division among the Igbo people,” the statement continued.

The group further alleged that political groups such as Ndi Aka Odo and Ndi Udo Ga Chi, which they claimed are linked to the state government, have contributed to insecurity in the region.

They called on Governor Soludo to adopt a more balanced and truthful approach to addressing security challenges in the Southeast and to avoid rhetoric that could undermine unity within the region.

“Falsehoods and divisive rhetoric will not bring the support the governor seeks, nor will they address the pressing realities faced by our people,” MASSOB concluded.