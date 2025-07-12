Igbo elders demand unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu

…Appoint Seven-Man Delegation to Visit Detained IPOB Leader in Abuja

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — The United Igbo Elders Council (UNIEC), Worldwide, has renewed its call for the unconditional release, compensation, and rehabilitation of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in custody for over four years.

In a statement signed by Justice Alpha Ikpeama (Retd), UNIEC’s Director-General, and Professor Obasi Igwe, Director of Media and Publicity, the group announced the constitution of a seven-man delegation drawn from its 24-member National Advisory Council to pay a solidarity visit to Kanu at the Department of State Services (DSS) detention facility in Abuja.

The council, which described itself as an independent and non-sectarian body of Igbo elder statesmen, stated that its latest decision followed a plenary meeting held on July 5, 2025, at La Vuleva Hotel, Enugu. The delegation is expected to visit Kanu on July 18, 2025, and also be present at his next court appearance.

According to UNIEC, the prolonged detention of Kanu—despite various court rulings in Nigeria and abroad ordering his release and awarding damages—amounts to injustice. The council also raised concerns over the legality of Kanu’s arrest and extradition, describing it as a violation of international and domestic laws.

“It has been more than four years since the extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya, which occurred without the formal consent of Kenyan authorities, in breach of international law,” the statement read.

The council emphasized that it would continue to advocate for Kanu’s release through peaceful and lawful means.

Members of the Seven-Man Delegation Include:

Justice Alpha Ikpeama (Retd.) – Director-General and Head of Delegation

Maj. Gen. Collins Ihekire (Rtd.) – Member, UNIEC Board of Trustees

Professor Nick Eze – National Chairman, Police Affairs

Eze Fyneface Amechi – His Royal Highness, Ozuzu Ancient Kingdom, Rivers State

Professor Obasi Igwe – Director, Media and Publicity

Colonel Alban Chike Obi (Rtd.) – South East Chairman, Security Affairs

Lolo Louisa O. Okeke – National Patroness

UNIEC reiterated its commitment to justice, peace, and equity, stressing that no Nigerian should be subjected to indefinite detention without a conclusive trial.

“The United Igbo Elders Council stands firmly for the rights of all Nigerians. We believe that the fair and just resolution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case is essential for peace and national cohesion,” the statement concluded.