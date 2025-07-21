Ibadan North APC primaries descend into chaos as three claim victory

…Party Faithful Call for Presidential Intervention Ahead of August Bye-Election

IBADAN — Confusion and tension have gripped the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State following the controversial outcome of the Ibadan North Federal Constituency bye-election primary, where three separate aspirants — Hon. Murphy Adigun, Hon. Farouk Arisekola Alao, and Hon. Olusegun Olaleye (popularly known as Radical Brother) — have each claimed victory.

What was expected to be a routine primary has spiraled into a political crisis, as factional endorsements, parallel congresses, and allegations of manipulation have cast serious doubt on the credibility of the selection process.

Sources within the party say that powerful interests within the APC sponsored conflicting delegate lists and backed different aspirants, resulting in multiple “winners” emerging from various venues of the exercise. Each candidate is reportedly backed by influential blocs within the party: Hon. Farouk Arisekola by key party leaders in Ibadan, Hon. Murphy by allies of the Minister of Power, and Radical Brother by grassroots delegates claiming he won the actual majority.

Hon. Farouk Arisekola has already issued a statement thanking party stakeholders for their support and pledging to “build a united front,” while supporters of Hon. Murphy insist their candidate was the rightful winner, having received the official blessing of a major faction. On his part, Radical Brother has declared himself victorious, citing what he calls “overwhelming support” from the rank and file of the party.

The fallout from the disputed primary has plunged the APC in Ibadan North into disarray, with fears that a divided front could cost the party dearly in the forthcoming bye-election scheduled for August 16.

“This is not just a local issue anymore; it’s a party emergency,” a senior Oyo APC leader warned. “If this mess is not cleaned up quickly, we risk losing the seat — and much more.”

Observers say the silence from the APC National Working Committee and lack of an official announcement only fuels rumors of internal sabotage, favoritism, and deep-rooted divisions within the party’s ranks.

Calls are now growing louder for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and Acting APC National Chairman Dr. Ali Dalori to intervene directly to resolve the crisis and prevent further damage to the party’s credibility, both in Oyo and nationwide.

For now, Ibadan North remains a battleground — not between APC and opposition, but within the APC itself. And with the clock ticking toward election day, the party must act fast to prevent what many are calling one of the most embarrassing internal disputes in recent memory.