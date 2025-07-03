I was sure two months ago I’d get married, but not anymore – Reekado

Nigerian singer Reekado Banks has revealed a change of heart regarding his plans to get married, saying he’s no longer certain about tying the knot anytime soon.

Speaking during an interview on The Esther Show, the Oluwa Ni crooner admitted that his perspective on marriage has shifted in the last two months, though he didn’t disclose specific reasons for the change.

“In my last interview, which was two months ago, I was pretty sure about my stance. I said I would get married later in the year, but now I’m in a very different place,” he said.

“So, I can’t say anything definite about getting married now. Back then, I was sure, but now I’m not.”

Banks made it clear that his decision has nothing to do with his music career. Instead, he pointed to personal growth and emotional development as the driving forces behind his evolving outlook.

“It has nothing to do with my music career. It’s about me and my emotional intelligence, which I’m still working on,” he explained.

Despite his current uncertainty, Banks said he remains open to the idea of marriage, describing it as something he has always believed in because of his upbringing.

Born Ayoleyi Solomon, Reekado Banks rose to prominence after signing with Mavin Records in 2014. He gained widespread recognition before leaving the label in 2018 to continue his music journey as an independent artist.