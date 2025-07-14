‘I prayed fervently for his recovery’ – Lai Mohammed mourns Buhari

The former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, expressed grief over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him not just a leader and a boss, but also a mentor, pillar of support, and father figure.

Mohammed, in a statement he signed on Monday in Abuja, described Buhari’s death as a “personal lost” to him.

“Many have rightly described him in their tributes as a rare patriot, a man of unwavering faith and character, an incorruptible leader, a humble statesman and the very epitome of honesty.

“But beyond those noble attributes, President Buhari was a true humanist, a man who constantly prioritised empathy, compassion and the well-being of others in all his actions.

“Throughout the nearly eight years that I served as the spokesman for his government, he always asked after my well-being and how I was coping with the demands of the job, even though the burden he bore was infinitely heavier,” he said.

The former Minister further explained that the bond they shared and the trust and confidence Buhari reposed in him, gave him strength, especially during the most difficult times.

“In his eyes, I could do no wrong, and that unwavering support meant the world to me”.

He noted that their special relationship transcended their time in office, as Buhari made sure Mohammed kept in touch with him after he left Abuja.

Mohammed stressed that, during his last visit to Daura, he spent three nights with Buhari.

“Our final meeting was in Kaduna during the last Ramadan. Though I was informed he normally didn’t receive visitors on that particular day, he still made time for me.

“We spent many hours together, just the two of us. Little did I know it would be our last meeting on this side of the great divide.

“When I heard of the illness that took him to London, I continued to check on his condition through his aides, while also praying fervently for his recovery.

“It was truly a privilege for me to have known and worked with him. I pray that Almighty God will forgive all his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah firdaus.

“May He also comfort his family and all Nigerians who mourn the loss of this remarkable man,” Mohammed prayed.