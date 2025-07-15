I lived with Buhari for 25 years – Pantami

Pantami

By Bashir Bello

Former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Ali Isa Pantami, has revealed that he lived with ex-President Muhammadu Buhari for 25 years.

Pantami stated this on Tuesday while speaking with journalists shortly after arriving at the late former leader’s residence in Daura, Katsina State.

He said Buhari’s name has been synonymous with integrity and he never doubted it following his interactions with him.

“Muhammadu Buhari’s name is synonymous with integrity. One may argue if you don’t him but for those of us who interacted with him for several years, there is no doubt that his name is synonymous with integrity because I lived with him for 25 years and Almighty is my witness, I have never doubted that integrity through my interactions with him.

“Part of his legacy that I always remember is his patriotism, discipline and critical thinking,” Pantami noted.

Buhari died on Sunday in a London hospital. He was aged 82.

His body has departed the United Kingdom via a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft. Among the Nigerian government delegation escorting the body is Vice President Kashim Shettima and President Bola Tinubu’s chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

President Tinubu is scheduled to attend Buhari’s burial in Daura.