I grew up on Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Tiwa Savage — Nelly Baradi

By Ayo Onikoyi

Emerging Afro-Pop sensation Nelly Baradi is ready to carve her name into Nigeria’s music story — and she’s doing it with the confidence of someone who has quietly learned from the best. From lending her mesmerizing background vocals to Afrobeats heavyweights like Timaya, Peruzzi, Mohbad, Seyi Vibez, and Bella Shmurda, to now stepping out with her own lush, soul-baring sound, Nelly is a new voice you’ll want to hear.

For Nelly, music was never just an escape — it was a calling shaped by the sounds of her childhood. “I grew up on Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Tiwa Savage,” she says. “I’ve always been drawn to voices and stories that are soft yet bold. My sound lives somewhere between vulnerability and vibe.”

Born Nelly Toritseju Baradi in Sapele, Delta State, the singer-songwriter’s roots run deep in soul and gospel harmonies. But it was her move to Lagos in 2018 that gave her the grit and edge she now weaves into her signature Afro-R&B sound. Her debut single, “Wake Up,” captures that evolution perfectly: a sensual, mid-tempo track layered with longing, warmth, and the thrilling uncertainty that comes with new romance.

Nelly’s rise hasn’t been overnight. Years spent working behind the scenes taught her lessons she’s carried into her solo career. “Watching these artists — especially the male artists — hold space so boldly made me think, ‘Maybe I can do this too… but in my own way.’ They didn’t define my sound, but they pushed me to find it,” she reflects.

Her creative process is as intimate as her music. “It usually starts with a feeling, sometimes just a phrase,” she says. For “Wake Up,” that phrase was “All I want is you when I wake up” — a simple yet powerful line that echoed in her mind until it bloomed into a full song. “I layer harmonies like emotions — some loud, some subtle, but all intentional. Every song has to breathe and bleed.”

Through her background vocals, Nelly’s voice has already reached millions — from Seyi Vibez’s “Saro” and “Chance (Na Ham)” to Mohbad’s “Peace” and “Ask About Me.” She also lent her voice to “Dirty,” alongside Oxlade, Kohdee, and Kemuel, further proving her ability to add soul to any soundscape.

Now signed to Troniq Inc., Nelly is ready to stand on her own terms. “Wake Up” is only the beginning — a gentle yet powerful invitation into her world of soft confessions and sultry Afro-Pop grooves.

As she steps into the spotlight, Nelly Baradi carries her influences proudly — Beyoncé’s showmanship, Alicia Keys’ soulful honesty, and Tiwa Savage’s fierce feminine energy. Combined, they’ve inspired an artist whose music is not just heard but deeply felt.

“I want people to feel the intimacy and vulnerability I experienced creating this music,” Nelly says. And with “Wake Up” already resonating with listeners, it’s clear that her voice — once a subtle harmony — is now ready to take center stage.