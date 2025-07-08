HURIWA condemns gruesome killing of Freda Arnong by ‘One-Chance’ robbers in Abuja

…Tasks Wike, media on urgent action

…Demands state of emergency, capital punishment for perpetrators

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has strongly condemned the brutal killing of Miss Freda Arnong, a Ghanaian-born human rights supporter and resident of Abuja, who died after falling victim to a notorious ‘one-chance’ robbery gang operating in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement released on Monday, HURIWA described the killing as a “gruesome, satanic handwork of terrorists” disguised as robbers, and called on FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to declare a state of emergency on security in Abuja to address the worsening threat posed by such criminal gangs.

According to the group, Miss Arnong was abducted on July 1, 2025, after boarding what appeared to be a regular taxi near the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, and was later dumped near the Moshood Abiola Stadium. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries on July 7, having sustained multiple broken ribs, lung lacerations, kidney damage, and internal bleeding.

“We in HURIWA are devastated by the horrific death of Miss Freda Arnong, a God-fearing and generous soul who has been known to us since our inception 18 years ago,” the group said. “Her killing is yet another painful reminder of the unchecked terror inflicted on residents of Abuja by ‘one-chance’ criminals.”

Narrating the incident, her brother Arnong Arnong said Freda was blindfolded and severely assaulted after the gang discovered she had no ATM card and limited access to digital banking.

“Frustrated, they intensified their assault, threatened to mutilate her, and eventually dumped her around 11:00 pm,” he said. “Her only crime was living in a beautiful city plagued by a broken system. Justice for Freda Arnong. Justice for all victims. Never again.”

HURIWA called for swift action from the FCT administration, including the deployment of armed joint security and vigilante task forces to strategic hotspots, the installation of CCTV surveillance, and the formation of rapid-response teams to tackle the menace.

“It is far more urgent to secure lives than to build more flyovers,” the group stated, urging the FCT Minister to prioritize security infrastructure.

The group also demanded special legislation from the National Assembly prescribing capital punishment for ‘one-chance’ robbers whose attacks result in fatalities.

“Let the National Assembly make one-chance robbery leading to death punishable by firing squad, and other forms punishable by multiple life sentences. Abuja is under siege. We need emergency security intervention,” HURIWA asserted.

Furthermore, HURIWA called on the Nigerian media to take a proactive role in raising awareness and exposing one-chance syndicates through investigative journalism and civic education.

“The media must not remain silent. Nigerians must be educated on how to avoid falling victim. Lives are being lost and we must act decisively.”

The rights group concluded by demanding justice for Freda, urging law enforcement agencies to track, prosecute, and severely punish those responsible for her death.

“Freda Arnong must not die in vain. The system must not fail again. The killers must be brought to justice — swiftly and decisively.”