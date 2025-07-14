How to apply for NIS, NSCDC, Fire Service as FG begins nationwide recruitment

The Federal Ministry of Interior has announced that recruitment into four major paramilitary agencies will commence on Monday, July 14.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the ministry said the exercise will involve the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Fire Service (NFS), and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

Interested and qualified Nigerians are encouraged to apply via the official recruitment portal: recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng.

The ministry also advised applicants to visit its website for full information on eligibility criteria, application guidelines, and other relevant instructions.

This latest recruitment drive follows a federal government announcement in June to employ 30,000 new personnel across the four paramilitary services nationwide.

