How Law student’s inability to pay N120,000 caused her death at UNIZIK

By Vincent Ujumadu

Students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, are demanding justice following the tragic death of Ajana Isabella, a law student who reportedly died following her inability to pay N120,000 demanded by her hostel mistress.

Ajana, a diabetic and resident of Elmada Hostel, was denied urgent access to her room to take her insulin medication and this allegedly made her to suffer a medical crisis.

Ajana and her roommates were said to have lost the key to their room, which contained her insulin, adding that in a desperate attempt to retrieve the life-saving medication, the students approached their hostel mistress, identified as Madam Bright, requesting the spare key.

According to students accounts, Madam Bright allegedly refused to release the spare key unless the students paid a fee of ₦120,000 — demanding ₦40,000 from each roommate as part of the hostel’s stated policy.

It was gathered that despite explaining the urgency of Ajana’s condition and their inability to immediately raise the money, their plea was reportedly dismissed.

Her condition deteriorated rapidly and she was rushed to the hospital where she died.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage across the university community, with the students calling for justice.

“This is beyond negligence; it’s inhuman. Someone’s life was at stake, and we were told to pay ₦120,000 before she could access her medication. This death could have been avoided,” a student said.

Officials of the university said the incident is being investigated. The whereabouts of the hostel mistress is not known.