How Lagos is addressing challenges confronting waterfront infrastructure — Commissioner Alebiosu

Lagos State’s waterfront properties are among the most sought-after real estate in West Africa, with premium locations like Banana Island and Eko Atlantic City recording annual value appreciation rates of 15–20 per cent. But as development continues, the state government is tightening regulations to protect aquatic ecosystems and infrastructure.

Recently, the government intensified its crackdown on illegal sand dredging and unauthorised land reclamation. Ahead of a stakeholders’ summit, Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure and Development, Yacoob Ekundayo Alebiosu, shared the ministry’s approach to tackling these challenges.

“When we got here, it was hot,” Alebiosu said, describing the ministry’s initial state as disorganised and ineffective. “The first thing we did was clean the house.” He revealed that one of the turning points was the creation of a Survey Unit, which immediately improved operational efficiency. The ministry also merged its special projects unit with Engineering and Building Services.

Alebiosu noted that significant administrative clean-up has been carried out. “We had files pending since 2015 — all cleared. Contractors’ outstanding payments? Settled.” He added that the ministry now insists on close monitoring of reclamation projects rather than leaving contractors to report outcomes independently.

According to him, Lagos has restored many of the functions it had lost. “We now have our feathers back like an eagle,” he said. “We’ve fought back against illegal reclamation and reclaimed our regulatory strength.”

A major step in this process is the upcoming stakeholders’ summit. “It’s not a ministry event; it’s a Lagos State event. Governor Sanwo-Olu will be in attendance,” he confirmed. Experts with deep knowledge of Lagos waterways will present data to raise awareness about the consequences of illegal reclamation.

The summit will bring together all stakeholders, including local communities, contractors, and environmental experts. Alebiosu stressed that illegal reclamation is never unknown to host communities. “You can’t just wake up and see reclamation works without the community knowing. We’re engaging communities to let them understand the dangers.”

The summit will also address issues such as coastal erosion and water pollution. Alebiosu recalled how, during a recent site visit to Akodo Ise, a school was found nearly one kilometre into the water due to erosion.

Pollution of the lagoon is another critical issue. “In Makoko, tilapia fish were dissected and found to have fresh human faeces in them,” he said, blaming improper waste disposal on the water. “That’s why some fish taste bitter — they’re not cleaned properly. People are unknowingly eating contaminated fish.”

The commissioner disclosed that the state is introducing tough penalties to deter illegal reclamation. “If you reclaim land illegally, you’ll be arrested. Half of the land goes to the state, and you pay the open market value for the other half,” he said. “It may sound harsh, but it’s necessary.”

He argued that even inland residents in areas like Sango, Agege, or Ikeja are affected by the consequences of illegal dredging and reclamation. “It disrupts aquatic life, causes saltwater intrusion, and drives up fish prices. The destruction of the lagoon affects all of us.”

The commissioner concluded with a call to action: “We are defining our policies. We’ll develop a communiqué at the summit and use it to guide future decisions. We must protect our water bodies, or we all pay the price.”