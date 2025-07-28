How Gov Mbah, Ugwuanyi, Onoh can deliver Enugu for Tinubu in 2027

By Adolphus Udeh

In the bustling political landscape of Enugu State, a new chapter is unfolding as the 2027 general elections loom on the horizon. At the heart of this narrative is Denge.Dr. Josef Onoh, a political heavyweight and former campaign spokesman for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the South East, who has issued a clarion call to Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, to align with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to secure a victory for Tinubu in the state.

Onoh’s statement, delivered with characteristic candor, underscores the necessity of a strategic alliance between the two leaders and most especially former Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, a member of the G5 to deliver Enugu for the president, while also highlighting the formidable influence Onoh wields—a force that could significantly impact Mbah’s political fortunes if they fail to unite.

Onoh is the only candidate that could run against Gov. Mba either from Enugu East senatorial zone or Enugu west senatorial zone as he hails from both zones in what can best be described as a political trinity.

Dr. Josef Onoh is no stranger to Enugu’s political arena. A former member of the Enugu State House of Assembly (2003–2007), a Senior special adviser to the former governor Ugwuanyi on domestic matters, a Senior Special Adviser on security matters, a Senior Special Adviser on Special Projects, a commissioner, office of the Governor and the Chairman of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), a former 2023 PDP gubernatorial aspirant, the Founder of the Asiwaju Renewed Mandate South East (ARMSE), and Chairman of Forum of former members of Enugu House of Assembly.

Onoh has built a reputation as a principled and influential figure. His tenure as ECTDA Chairman saw transformative projects, such as the relocation of the Enugu Building Materials Market and contributions to the development of Akanu Ibiam International Airport. His political journey, from the days of the Grassroot democracy movement (GDM), marked by a bold defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to champion Tinubu’s 2023 presidential campaign, cemented his status as a loyalist of the APC and a voice for Southern Nigeria’s interests.

Onoh’s influence extends beyond Enugu. As Tinubu’s South East campaign spokesman, he navigated a region where the APC struggled to gain traction, particularly in Enugu, Anambra, and Abia, where Tinubu garnered only 1.1% of the vote in 2023. Despite this, Onoh’s relentless advocacy for Tinubu, rooted in his belief in a Southern presidency, earned him respect and a direct line to the presidency. His ability to mobilize support, as seen in his efforts to rally Igbo traders in Lagos for Governor Sanwo-Olu, demonstrates his grassroots reach and strategic acumen.

Onoh’s clout is further amplified by his familial legacy. As the son of former Anambra State Governor Christian Onoh, he carries a dynastic weight that resonates in Igbo politics. His outspoken critiques, such as his defense of Tinubu against Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s attacks and his condemnation of Peter Obi’s political oscillations, showcase his fearless approach to shaping public discourse. This influence makes Onoh a pivotal player in Enugu, capable of swaying voters and political stakeholders—a reality Governor Mbah cannot ignore.

Governor Peter Mbah’s Political Crossroads as a PDP stalwart, has been a transformative figure in Enugu since his narrow victory in the 2023 gubernatorial election, where he polled 160,895 votes to defeat Labour Party’s Chijioke Edeoga by a mere 3,343 votes. His administration has been lauded for its comprehensive approach to governance, revitalizing sectors like infrastructure, education, health, and security.

The PDP’s resurgence in Enugu, reclaiming 20 of 24 State Assembly seats and five of eight House of Representatives seats, is a testament to Mbah’s political dexterity and appeal. However, Mbah faces a complex political landscape. The 2023 elections revealed Enugu’s volatility, with the Labour Party initially dominating before defections bolstered the PDP.

Moreover, Mbah’s governance style, while effective, has drawn criticism for actions like market demolitions, which the APC has capitalized on to rally defectors. Reports suggest Mbah is weighing options to either defect to the APC or remain in the PDP while supporting Tinubu’s re-election, a move driven by his close ties to the presidency and a desire to secure his own re-election in 2027.

Onoh’s statement to President Tinubu—“I cannot deliver Enugu State for the president in 2027 without the cooperation of Governor Peter Mbah” is a strategic plea for unity. Onoh recognizes that Enugu’s political dynamics require a combined effort to overcome the region’s historical resistance to the APC.

In 2023, Enugu overwhelmingly supported Peter Obi, with Tinubu securing only 1.1% of the vote. Onoh’s experience as a campaigner in this challenging terrain underscores his understanding that delivering Enugu demands Mbah’s administrative machinery and grassroots support.

Onoh’s urging Mbah to join the APC is not merely a call for party loyalty but a pragmatic strategy for political realignment. If Mbah defects, he would likely become the APC’s leader in Enugu, consolidating power and sidelining local APC factions led by figures like Uche Nnaji, who have vowed to unseat Mbah. Such a move would align Enugu with the national ruling party, ensuring federal support and enhancing Mbah’s re-election prospects. For Onoh, this alliance would leverage his influence to mobilize APC loyalists while tapping into Mbah’s governance achievements to sway undecided voters.

The Stakes of Discord

Should Mbah and Onoh fail to align, the consequences could be dire for both Enugu’s political stability and Tinubu’s re-election bid. Onoh’s influence, rooted in his ability to galvanize communities and his direct access to Tinubu, could be wielded to rally opposition against Mbah. His past interventions, such as advocating for Ogui-Nike’s turn in local government leadership, demonstrate his capacity to shape local politics and challenge established powers. If Onoh mobilizes against Mbah, he could erode the governor’s support base, particularly in areas like Enugu North LGA, where Onoh hails from.

For Mbah, resisting cooperation risks alienating the APC’s growing presence in Enugu, fueled by defections from the PDP, LP, and APGA. The APC, under leaders like Uche Nnaji, is aggressively positioning itself to capture Enugu in 2027, capitalizing on public discontent with policies like market demolitions. Without Onoh’s support, Mbah could face a fragmented PDP and a resurgent APC, jeoparding his re-election chances.

For Tinubu, a divided Enugu could jeopardize his South East strategy. The region’s governors, including Mbah, are reportedly leaning toward supporting Tinubu, as noted by Minister of Works Dave Umahi. However, without a unified front, the APC’s chances of breaking the South East’s opposition stronghold diminish, especially given the coalition of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

A Path Forward

The synergy between Onoh and Mbah could be a game-changer. Onoh’s grassroots influence and loyalty to Tinubu, combined with Mbah’s administrative prowess and PDP machinery, could deliver a significant portion of Enugu’s votes to the APC. Mbah’s defection to the APC, as Onoh suggests, would streamline this effort, positioning Enugu as a key battleground for Tinubu’s re-election. It would also neutralize internal APC opposition, ensuring a cohesive campaign strategy.

As Enugu navigates this critical juncture, the stakes are high. Onoh’s call for cooperation is a reminder that in Nigeria’s fluid political landscape, alliances are forged not just on ideology but on mutual benefit. For Mbah, aligning with Onoh and the APC could secure his political future and elevate Enugu’s role in national politics. For Onoh, it’s an opportunity to cement his legacy as a kingmaker who delivered Enugu for Tinubu. Together, they could reshape Enugu’s political destiny, but failure to unite risks a fragmented effort that could cost them both—and Tinubu—in 2027.

Comrade Udeh is the Former Chairman of APC in Enugu State