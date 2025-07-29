How Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori came through

Governor Oborevwori od Delta State

By Ossai Ovie

The sun was setting over the small family home in Agbor, casting a warm orange glow over the ecstatic faces of the family members when i visited them.

They had just received the news they had been waiting for – Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had approved the construction of a flyover at Uromi junction, and the project would be handled by the renowned Julius Berger company!

Mama Ehiabor’s eyes welled up with tears of joy as she exclaimed, “Ah, thank you, Lord! This is a dream come true for our community!”

I was impressed visiting the family despite the stress of planning for the third edition of the Delta Social Media Summit coming up August .

She spun around the room, her wrapper fluttering behind her, as she sang a little tune. “We’re getting a flyover, we’re getting a flyover!”

Papa Emeka beamed with pride, nodding his head so vigorously that his cap almost fell off.

“Our governor is truly a man of his word! He’s going to transform our state in ways we never thought possible!” He let out a loud “Whoop!” and pumped his fist in the air.

The children, Ehiabor and Emeka, were jumping up and down like rubber balls, cheering and laughing. “We’re going to have a flyover, we’re going to have a flyover!” they chanted in unison, their little legs moving so fast they were a blur.

“Ossai Ovie Success, we are not disappointed in Governor Sheriff Oborevwori , we will be attending the Edition of the Delta Social Media Summit comingg up August .”

Their grandmother, Mgbeke, smiled weakly from her armchair, her eyes twinkling with happiness. “I remember when this road was just a dirt path,” she said, her voice filled with nostalgia.

“Now, we’re going to have a beautiful flyover. God bless Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and bring him long life!”

As the family continued to celebrate, Papa Emeka picked up his phone and began dialing numbers, sharing the good news with relatives and friends.

Mama Nneoma started making plans for a celebratory dinner, complete with pounded yam and egusi soup.

The children ran outside to share the news with their friends and neighbors, laughing and shouting.

The atmosphere in the house was electric, filled with joy, hope, and anticipation for the positive impact the flyover would have on their community.

As they looked forward to the project’s completion, they knew that their lives would become easier, and their community would become a more attractive place to live and do business.

The family’s excitement was palpable, and their gratitude to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was heartfelt.

They knew that this project would be a game-changer for their community, and they couldn’t wait to see it come to life.

As they sat down to their celebratory dinner, Papa Emeka raised his glass and said, “To Governor Sheriff Oborevwori , thank you for bringing joy and development to our community!

May this project be a blessing to us all!”

The family cheered and clinked their glasses together, savoring the moment and looking forward to a brighter future.

As i was about leaving, a young man walked upto me and said “Ossai please send me your account , let me Support the Delta Social Media Summit Coming Up August “

Omo, who will hear the word “Please Send Me Your Account “ and won’t act immediately if he will be disappointed or not .