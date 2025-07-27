How data backs Flavour’s national, global appeal

Flavour

By Ayo Onikoyi

Flavour’s music truly carries a universal appeal. His songs have found their way into over 2 million user-made playlists, showing just how deeply listeners connect with and share his sound. From 2022 to 2024 alone, his streams have surged—growing by 134% worldwide and an impressive 573% across Sub-Saharan Africa, per Spotify.

While more than half of his audience (51%) is in Nigeria, Flavour’s reach extends far beyond, with strong listenership in the USA, UK, Canada, South Africa, and France. It’s a testament to his broad impact across Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

Leading the charge at home is Lagos, which accounts for 38% of his Nigerian fanbase. Abuja (FCT) and Rivers State follow closely, representing 22% and 16% respectively—together these three regions make up 76% of his local audience. In the east, cities like Enugu and Onitsha have also made it into his global top 10, while major international hubs like Greater London, Johannesburg, and New York City stand out as well. This wide spread underscores how Flavour’s sound easily crosses borders.

A Look at Flavour’s Fans

His audience is diverse, but his strongest support comes from Gen Z (18–24-year-olds), both globally and across Sub-Saharan Africa—a key demographic for sustained growth. Though his music often uplifts women, men make up most of his audience: 57% globally and 63% within Sub-Saharan Africa.

The enduring popularity of Uplifted highlights how digital streaming has transformed music consumption. Platforms like Spotify have made it possible for artists like Flavour to connect directly with listeners worldwide. Streaming data now paints a clear picture of just how far an artist’s cultural voice can travel—Flavour’s Igbo-rooted storytelling continues to resonate deeply with audiences far beyond Nigeria.

His commitment to his Igbo heritage has been central to his rise, turning his music into a bridge for Nigerian culture on the global stage. As Uplifted marks its 15th anniversary, its continued success shows that authentic cultural expression, paired with strong artistry, is still a powerful force in the world.