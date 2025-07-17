How AAUA undergraduates were raped, killed, corpses disposed of by killers – Police

…As another OAUSTECH student abducts, lures classmate to ritualists

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state have arrested five suspected killers of two students of the state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba- Akoko, AAUA.

The victims, Abah John Friday, 25-year-old and his 19-year-old friend, Okah Andrel Eloho, were abducted, robbed, raped, and ultimately murdered in cold blood.

They were declared missing by their colleagues in the institution on June 20, 2025, a development which sparked outrage and concern among students and Akungba-Akoko, the host community.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state capital, the state police commissioner, Adebowale Lawal, said that the five suspects arrested included the landlord of one of the victims.

Lawal said “Following a petition dated June 24, 2025, submitted by G.O. Omoedu & Co., Legal Practitioners, on behalf of one Mr. Emmanuel Peter of Shagari Village, Akure, Ondo State, the Command launched an intensive investigation into the reported abduction of his younger brother, one Abah John Friday, 25, and his friend, Okah Andrel Eloho, 19, both students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko—who went missing on June 20, 2025.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, detectives from the Anti-kidnapping swung into action. Forensic tracking led investigators to Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, where an iPhone 14 Pro Max belonging to one of the victims was recovered from one Abdul Mohammed Mubarak, 38.

” Mubarak confessed to purchasing the phone from one Ojo Michael, whose arrest was subsequently affected in Aramoko-Ekiti. A Lexus RX 350 vehicle belonging to the victims was also recovered at the point of arrest.

“Under interrogation, Ojo Michael confessed to participating in the robbery, abduction, and eventual murder of the victims.

“He further disclosed that the operation was masterminded by one Oladele Femi ‘m’—the landlord of the male victim—who allegedly engaged him and another accomplice (identified as “Kola”, currently at large) to carry out the crime.

” Investigations revealed that the sum of ₦800,000 was transferred from the victim’s account during their captivity.

“Michael also admitted to raping the female victim. Upon recognizing him and unmasking his identity, she was executed along with her friend to prevent them from exposing the perpetrators.

” Their bodies were subsequently disposed of at separate locations between Agbado and Ode-Ekiti.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Oladele Femi, who, during confrontation, confessed to initiating the plot and aiding in the concealment of the murders.

“Acting on this confession, detectives recovered the body of the female victim in a bush near Ode-Ekiti, and it has since been deposited at the General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

“Efforts are ongoing to recover the remains of the male victim, who is believed to have been dumped in a river by an accomplice still at large.

“This case stands as a tragic reminder of the brutality of premeditated crimes and the devastating consequences of betrayal and greed.

” The victims—young, promising undergraduates—were senselessly raped and murdered in cold blood.

Lawal assured the public that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspect at large, recover the remains of Abah John Friday, and bring all responsible parties to justice.

Meanwhile, the police command has also, uncovered a case of ritual-related abduction involving a 100-level student of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), who was lured and held captive by suspected cultists, including a fellow student of the institution.

Four suspected ritualist abductors, according to the state police commissioner, have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Lawal said a 17-year-old Orowole Laughter, daughter of Hon. Orowole Akinwale Adamson of Ayeka, Okitipupa, was declared missing after she left home on June 25, 2025, and could no longer be reached.

According to him ” following a diligent and technology-driven investigation, it was discovered that the victim was in Akure on the same day she left home, later travelled to Ilesha, Osun State on 29th June, and returned to Akure on 30th June 2025.

” Surveillance was immediately mounted at a commercial bank in Alagbaka, Akure.

“Acting on a well-coordinated plan and with the cooperation of the victim’s family, a certain amount of money was strategically paid into her account to prompt a withdrawal.

“This intelligent move led to the arrest of one Ayomide Emmanuel Luli ‘m’ aged 25 at the scene on 7th July 2025, when the victim, under instruction from her captors, attempted to withdraw the money.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Iretomiwa Festus ‘m’, 23, also a student of OAUSTECH, who lured the victim under false pretences.

” Three incision marks were discovered on the victim’s left hand, indicating ritual activity. The suspects confessed to taking the girl to an Ogboni cultist in Ilesha for initiation.

“The said cultist, one Chief Awe Akinyemi ‘m’ aged 42, was arrested on 9th July 2025. He admitted that the ritual was performed by one Apena, now at large.

“A white cloth used during the initiation was recovered during a search of his residence. The victim is currently receiving medical care and psychological support.

“Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect. The arrested individuals will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

“This case underscores the importance and effectiveness of timely cooperation and collaboration between the police and the public in ensuring that justice is not only served, but also seen to be served