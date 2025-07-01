Health: Nigeria must re- strategise to recover – Mimiko

— As Aiyedatiwa, Mimiko, other laud Olajumoke @ 81

— We need clear policies, urgent implementation

—Says Brain Drain is the Legacy of A Conquered Country

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The former governor of Ondo state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has said that Nigeria must re-strategise to retrieve the health sector from mass emigration.

Mimiko said this at an event organised by Bode Olajumoke Education & Hospitality Initiative, (BOEHI) to mark the 81st Birthday of Senator Bode Olajumoke in Akure, the Ondo state capital

The lecture tagged “Conqueror, Conquered and Consequences: A Discourse on Brain Drain.

He equally said that “the policies of Government in the health sector, if adequately funded and pursued with needed determination, will stem the dangerous emigration of health personnel from Nigeria and reduce gaping lapses in health care provision.

According to him “to fully tackle the subject of brain drain, Africa must come to the realisation that it has moved from being ‘involuntarily conquered to being voluntarily conquered.

” The way out is for us all, particularly our leaders, to create circumstances and environment that will ensure that our brain is available for our services and development.”

Worried about the debilitating effect of mass emigration of professionals in the health sector from Nigeria, Mimiko,said “Medical Health Revamp — System-wide reform anchored on increased funding” is the very first step towards preventing and reducing emigration of medical personnel from Nigeria.

“The implementation of the 15% Budgetary Allocation to Health as in the Abuja 2021 declaration is one needed step that has to be taken as opposed to the 5% maximum ever allocated to health thus far.

The former governor, while delving into historical and Biblical realities in his discussion of the relationship between the conquerors and the conquered from the point of slavery, said that “colonialism and the modern reality of deliberate emigration of skilled Africans and Nigerians into slave-like conditions out of Africa.

According to him ” huge human and material losses are the lot of the emigrating destinations which renders famed gains almost inconsequential in the long run.

He agreed that diasporan remmitances, some skill transfer and advancing technology among others have been identified as gains of emigration.

Mimiko argued that the impact of such gains on Africa and the Nigerian society may have been largely eroded by illicit financial flow from Africa and the unquantifiable toll of incompetence on the health sector as a result of the emigration of the brightest and best

He applauded the National Policy on Health Workforce Migration (2023) as a stand alone effort of Nigeria, said its commendable strategies has to be “translated into fruition, through political will, which will engender and encompass uninterrupted, adequate funding and policy consistency in the health sector.”

Mimiko however said “one big poser remains: and that is if we can find needed patriotic fervor to frontally pursue identified solutions in the face of unresolved debate on the legitimacy of the constitution, lack of consensus on the acceptable structure of national cohesion and current state of security.

He therefore recommended “the urgent need to rework the document of association of Nigeria, by whatever name it is called to devolve more power to the federating units and the need to legalise state and local policing as a means of tackling insecurity among others.

Also, speaking, the state governor, Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Olayide Adelami, lamented that “Poverty, inequality and lack of access to education and healthcare are just a few of the pressing issues that require our collective attention and actions.

Aiyedatiwa said that “It is in this context that Senator Olajumoke’s legacy serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration. His commitment to serving others, guided by his faith and values, has made a lasting impact on countless lives.

“I must say that our administration is proud to identify itself with Senator Olajumoke’s commitment to promoting human welfare and dignity.

“This aligns with our various policies and programmes aimed at improving the lives of the citizens, including initiatives in education, healthcare and economic empowerment.

Aiyedatiwa lauded the guest lecturer,Dr Olusegun Mimiko for the paper delivered.

He noted that “This topic is both timely and relevant, as it speaks to the challenges of talent retention and development in our society. It is particularly relevant

” I have no doubt that Dr. Mimiko’s lecture will provide valuable insights into this pressing issue and engender meaningful discussions.

“As a seasoned politician and former Governor, Dr. Mimiko’s insights will, undoubtedly, shed light on the complexities of brain drain and its implications for our society.

“I believe that the lecture will contribute to a better understanding of the challenges facing our society. As we move forward, it is essential that we work together to address these challenges and build a brighter future for our citizens.

He pledged the State Government’s collaboration with the Bode Olajumoke Education and Hospitality Initiative in any way possible.

*We share a common goal and noble objectives of promoting human welfare and dignity and we look forward to exploring ways in which we can work together.

“The initiative’s focus on education and hospitality is particularly noteworthy, as these are critical areas that require our collective attention.

Aiyedatiwa expressed our gratitude to Senator Olajumoke for his contributions to Nigeria and Ondo State.

The celebrant, Dr Olajumoke, who thanked God for sparing his life till date, prayed that God will give him long life to continue to impact lives.

Olajumoke, also appreciated the state governor, Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa and others for celebrating him.

The chairman of the occasion, who was the former Chief of Staff to the late governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Chief Olugbenga Ale, thanks the organizer for the lecture and the choice of the former governor Mimiko.

Ale, prayed God to grant the celebrant long life to continue to impact lives.