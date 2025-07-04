Home » News » Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks ‘immediately’
Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks ‘immediately’

Hamas said Friday it was ready to start talks “immediately” on a proposal for a ceasefire with Israel in Gaza, after holding consultations with other Palestinian factions.

“The movement is ready to engage immediately and seriously in a cycle of negotiations on the mechanism to put in place” the terms of a draft truce proposal received from mediators, the militant group said in a statement.

