Gunmen open fire at meeting venue in Anambra, kill 19

OGBOJI, ANAMBRA — Tragedy struck in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, as gunmen in two Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) stormed a meeting venue and opened fire, killing at least 19 people.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers targeted a gathering of individuals believed to be indigenes of Ebonyi State who were holding a meeting at the location. The motive for the attack remains unclear, though some sources speculate it may be linked to a renewed enforcement of the proscribed sit-at-home order in the region.

Others suggest the incident may have stemmed from internal disagreements, as the gunmen reportedly demanded the minutes of the meeting before opening fire on the attendees.

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the incident, though it reported a lower casualty figure. According to a statement from the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, 10 people were confirmed dead, while nine others sustained injuries.

“The armed criminals came in two Sport Utility Vehicles and attacked a gathering, shooting sporadically,” the statement read. “The victims were rushed to the hospital, and regrettably, 10 people were confirmed dead. The bodies have been deposited in the morgue.”

SP Ikenga added that a combined team of police and other security operatives has taken control of the scene and commenced investigations to track down the assailants.

“The command strongly condemns this act of violence and is working with relevant stakeholders to ensure those responsible are brought to justice,” he stated.

The incident has heightened fears among residents and underscored growing insecurity in parts of the state.