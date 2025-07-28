Gunmen kill security personnel in Imo

FILE IMAGE

By Chidi Nkwopara

A security personnel attached to the office of a Chief Medical Director in Owerri, Imo State, was shot dead by terrorists along the Okigwe-Umuna highway.

A source told Vanguard that “one, out of the other three injured police officers, who were in the CMD’s family convoy, was quickly wheeled into the hospital for an emergency surgery “.

The source said: “The family of FUTO CMD, Dr. Kingsley Achigbu, escaped death by whiskers last Saturday, on their way home, from Enugu.

“They ran into a siege by some armed terrorists, along the Okigwe-Umuna end of the ever-busy Owerri-Okigwe highway.

“The tyres of the Hilux vehicle was flattened by the rampaging terrorists’ bullets and the occupants, who were already suffering from varying degrees of injuries, made good their escape into the nearby bushes.

“Having failed to capture the fleeing Achigbu family’s vehicle, the terrorists returned to the demobilized Hilux vehicle and set it ablaze.”

Answering another question, the source confirmed that the Hilux driver, whose name was simply given as Austine, who was initially unaccounted for, has now reunited with the family, while all the security personnel successfully escaped with their rifles.

Vanguard also gathered that “on getting news of the attack, some armed security personnel were quickly drafted to the area and the injured policemen were located and moved to hospital”.

