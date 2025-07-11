Gunmen attack Edo seminary, kill NSCDC officer, abduct 3 students

FILE IMAGE

An officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was killed when gunmen attacked the Catholic Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary in Ivianokpodi, Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three students of the seminary were also reportedly abducted during the attack, which occurred at about 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Social Communications, Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, said this was the second time in 10 months that the school had come under attack.

He said the diocese strongly condemned the incident and expressed deep concern over the repeated targeting of the catholic institution, its personnel, and facilities.

“We are deeply saddened and condemn in the strongest terms this act of violence,” Egielewa said, describing the persistent attacks as troubling and unacceptable.

“This is the second time in 10 months that the school has been attacked. Ten months ago, a priest was kidnapped.

“And now three seminarians were abducted and a civil defence corps is killed, while a local vigilante sustained gun injuries.

“We call on the government to protect the lives of all those who work in catholic institution and our diocese.

“We hope the security agencies at the local, state and federal levels to take up the responsibility on that, so our people can be in peace and safety,” Egielewa said. (NAN)