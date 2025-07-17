Group warns against attempts to divide Tinubu, Shettima

A political advocacy group, the Northern Vanguard, has cautioned against what it described as “desperate elements” attempting to drive a wedge between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the group’s president, Chief Edward Gulak, said the current synergy between the two leaders remains solid and unshaken, warning detractors to desist from “orchestrated campaigns of discord.”

“We are aware that some political merchants, driven by envy and personal bitterness, are hoping to manufacture a rift between President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima,” Gulak stated. “But Nigerians can see that theirs is a partnership rooted in mutual respect and shared national vision.”

He praised Tinubu’s decision to select Shettima as his running mate in 2023, describing the vice president as “a man of character, discipline, and strategic depth.”

According to Gulak, Shettima has brought substance, not just symbolism, to the presidency. “He is not just a former governor with experience; he is an intellectual force, a patriot, and one of the few leaders who fully understands the complexities of Nigeria’s security, economy, and regional dynamics.”

The group warned that any efforts to destabilise the presidency would be resisted by Nigerians who prioritise peace and national progress over political intrigue. “Nigerians are not interested in palace gossip or recycled scripts of infighting. They want leadership that works,” Gulak said.

Northern Vanguard also called on the media and political commentators to resist manipulations by actors bent on inventing crises where none exists. It urged political stakeholders to focus on governance and national unity as the 2027 election season approaches.

“This administration needs focus, not friction,” Gulak said. “Those sowing seeds of suspicion must know that Nigerians are watching, and history will not be kind to saboteurs.”

Vanguard News