Group rates Tinubu ‘Zero’ in all sectors after two years in office

President Bola Tinubu

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — A pan-Igbo socio-political group, the Southern Nigeria Peoples Mandate (SNPM), has scored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration “zero” across all sectors after two years in office, accusing him of worsening the nation’s economic hardship.

In a press statement circulated via WhatsApp on Sunday, SNPM President, Augustine Chukwudum, said the group’s damning verdict was based on Tinubu’s failure to fulfill campaign promises and his inability to address rising poverty and inflation.

“From the very day he was sworn in, things went from bad to worse,” the group said. “Prices of goods skyrocketed immediately, and rather than offer hope, President Tinubu appeared on national television and admitted he had no clear solution.”

SNPM also claimed that suggestions offered by the group to help alleviate citizens’ suffering were ignored, and criticized what it called the administration’s crackdown on peaceful protests.

“Any time impoverished Nigerians attempt peaceful demonstrations, the government deploys security forces to suppress them,” Chukwudum said.

The group labeled the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as “All People’s Corruption,” accusing it of silencing dissent and trying to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

SNPM further stated that Tinubu’s performance confirms the APC’s alleged intolerance for constructive criticism and its unwillingness to implement policies that benefit ordinary Nigerians.

“This administration appears determined to ensure no Nigerian celebrates until its tenure ends,” the statement concluded.