Gridlock: Lagos to begin revised e-Call up for trucks August 1 on Lekki-Epe axis

…slashes fee from N12,500 to N10,000 per truck

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — The Lagos State Government has announced that the reviewed Electronic Call-Up system for regulated truck movements along the Lekki-Epe corridor will commence on August 1, 2025, as part of efforts to prevent traffic gridlock from the operations of the Dangote Refinery and Lekki Deep Sea Port.

This was disclosed in a communiqué issued after a stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Ministry of Transportation and held at Dangote Oil Refining Limited, Ikoyi. The meeting was led by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, and attended by major unions and industry players.

The new initiative follows earlier controversy surrounding the enforcement of the e-Call Up system, with the Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) warning against attempts to undermine the reintroduction of the system. LERSA said the system would restore order, regulate truck movement, and prevent the kind of gridlock experienced in Apapa.

According to the communiqué, stakeholders, including NUPENG, NARTO, and IPMAN, unanimously agreed to adopt a revised call-up fee of N10,000 per truck—down from the earlier N12,500. They also stressed the need to prevent a repeat of the Apapa traffic crisis, citing concerns over accidents, long commute times for schoolchildren, and environmental degradation.

The state government revealed that seven approved truck parks are available within the corridor. These parks come with paved floors, CCTV, toilets, and drivers’ lodges, and the fees charged will go towards logistics, enforcement, and technology—not as revenue for the government.

Key resolutions in the communiqué include: All trucks must be onboarded before August 1. Sensitization campaigns will be conducted by the Ministry of Transportation. Only trucks with legitimate business in the Lekki Free Zone will be granted access. And Enforcement will begin August 1, 2025, with the cooperation of all relevant unions.

Stakeholders pledged to work together to ensure the success of the system and promote a more efficient transport environment for residents and businesses in the Lekki-Epe corridor.

Osiyemi reaffirmed the government’s commitment, stating:

“Through shared collaboration and proactive engagement, we aim to foster a more organized and efficient transport system that benefits not only the trucking community but also the residents and businesses within the Lekki-Epe Corridor.”