Gov Mutfwang reaffirms commitment to basic education during UBEC visit

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to revitalizing public education, especially for underprivileged children across the State.

He emphasised that quality basic education is a foundational pillar for national development and must not be neglected.

Governor Mutfwang made these remarks during a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Aisha Garba, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He stressed the urgent need for deliberate investments in infrastructure, trained personnel, and instructional materials to ensure the effectiveness of basic education nationwide.

According to the Governor, “Basic education is absolutely critical. Without a strong foundation, any structure built on it will eventually collapse. I firmly believe that unless we fix public education, we are only deceiving ourselves. While some can afford private schools, the majority of Nigerian children depend on public education.”

He pointed out that the future of millions of children lies in the success or failure of the public education system, and added that addressing the growing number of out-of-school children and tackling challenges associated with the Almajiri system require focused interventions at the basic education level.

The Governor explained that his administration is implementing strategic measures to promote enrollment and retention in public schools, and such include creating conducive learning environments, improving school facilities, enhancing teacher quality, and ensuring the availability of instructional materials.

Mutfwang said Plateau State is also investing in child nutrition to support learning and development outcomes.

“We must ensure our children are healthy enough to learn. The next governor of Plateau State could emerge from one of our public schools. This is why we are committed to giving the sector the attention it rightly deserves,” he said.

He described UBEC as a critical national institution with the capacity to transform basic education across Nigeria, and assured the Commission of Plateau State’s readiness to strengthen collaboration in the interest of inclusive and equitable access to learning.

A statement issued by Gyang Bere, Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, further quoted Mutfwang as expressing confidence in UBEC’s leadership under Dr. Aisha Garba, lauding her long-standing dedication to public service and her current efforts to improve the nation’s basic education sector.

In her remarks, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Aisha Garba, thanked Governor Mutfwang for his visit and praised his proactive and visionary approach to educational reform.

She noted that his leadership style reflects a sincere commitment to the development of public education and aligns with UBEC’s mission of equitable education for all.

Dr. Garba described Governor Mutfwang as a dependable and strategic partner in the education sector, and particularly commended Plateau State for the timely release of counterpart funds, which has facilitated infrastructure development and improved learning environments in many schools across the state.

She encouraged State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) across the country to align more closely with UBEC’s objectives, ensuring consistency in delivering quality basic education, and also assured the Governor of UBEC’s continued support in bridging the educational gap in Plateau and other States.