Google empowers Nigerian newsrooms with tools to maximise ad revenue, digital innovation

By Efosa Taiwo

Google has concluded two major events in Lagos geared towards equipping Nigerian media professionals with advanced digital tools to drive advertising revenue and newsroom efficiency.

The Google Ad Manager Academy 3.0, held on Friday at the Google office in Ikoyi, Lagos, brought together media practitioners across Sub-Saharan Africa in a hybrid format—both in-person and virtual.

The event focused on helping publishers fully unlock the potential of Google Ad Manager, understand new consumer insights, leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning, and implement yield optimization techniques to boost earnings across mobile and web platforms.

On Tuesday, the company also held Publisher Day NG 2025, featuring a hands-on workshop that introduced participants to Google’s suite of newsroom tools, such as News Consumer Insights 3.0, Gemini for News, NotebookLM, and Pinpoint.

The sessions were designed to demonstrate how these innovations can enhance content research, audience engagement, and ad performance.

Attendees included editors, ad operations specialists, marketing managers, and journalists from leading media houses such as Vanguard, Channels TV, Silverbird TV, The Nation, BusinessDay, Pulse, Dochase among a host of others.

Speaking after the event, Nini Eze, Strategic Partner Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Google, reflected on the growing interest among Nigerian news organisations in programmatic advertising.

“I think the Google Ad Monetization journey has been interesting for me. I’ve been in Google for three years and we had the Google Ad Manager Academy 3.0, so this would be our third edition. What I found really interesting is the amount of news companies and news agencies that are now coming on board with Ad Monetization, programmatic Ad Monetization,” she said.

“Primarily, you know that the newsroom really adopt more of traditional advertising, but then now, you’ve seen from statistics that 80% is going programmatic. So this is where I find a lot of joy—to see that a lot of news organisations are actually now adopting programmatic advertising, which is actually going to increase their ad sources and revenue incomes.”

Asked about how the initiative aligns with Google’s broader vision for Nigeria, Eze said, “If you think about Google’s mission, it’s always about making our content more accessible. So if you think about the news, right? And you think about Google’s mission, it always tally because the news agencies are trying to ensure that they give out credible news, trustworthy news, and then making it accessible to everyone, so that everybody understands what’s going on.”

She emphasised Google’s commitment to supporting both large and small content creators with free tools.

“It could be you’re a blog, it could be you’re a small news outfit, but then we want a situation where we can showcase a lot of tools—these tools are free—so you can upskill yourself and then also sustain the news industry, the media industry as well.”

On the tools that stood out to participants, Eze mentioned, “From the Ad Monetization side, we have the Google Ad Manager platform, which is free. We also have AdSense, it’s also a free tool. We have AdMob. Starting your Ad Monetization journey is actually quite easy now. It’s really more about understanding what the tool can do and how it can monetize your platforms.”

She also highlighted tools from Publisher Day, such as News Consumer Insights 3.0, Google Ad Analytics 4, Gemini, and NotebookLM, saying “all these tools can help those news agencies: both small and large to actually sustain themselves and grow.”

Looking ahead to future editions and ongoing support, Eze said, “Yeah, there’s a lot of resources. Obviously, we’re gonna share the information, the resources we have… We have the GNI website that is free. It has videos that publishers can always go back to. We have certification training as well for everyone to have access to. It’s really for us to start the conversations, for them to now start to upskill themselves. And obviously, you can always reach out to us. We are not faceless. We want everybody to be able to reach out to us and see how we can support you to grow the news industry.”