Godrej launches AER Power Pocket in Nigeria

By Peter Egwuatu

Godrej Consumer Products has unveiled its latest innovation in home and personal care—the Godrej AER Power Pocket—a compact, long-lasting air freshener designed to deliver powerful fragrance and convenience to Nigerian consumers.

The official launch, which took place this week, marks the company’s strategic push to redefine how Nigerians experience everyday freshness across various spaces, from homes and offices to bathrooms, wardrobes, and more.

Described as a “lifestyle essential,” the Godrej AER Power Pocket is plug-free, easy to use, and designed to release consistent fragrance for up to 30 days. With no need for electricity or complex installation, it offers an effortless solution to maintaining freshness.

“The AER Power Pocket is more than just an air freshener—it’s a lifestyle essential,” said Omolade Omotayo, Brand Manager at Godrej Nigeria. “It’s compact enough to go anywhere, yet powerful enough to transform any space. We believe it’s going to resonate with a wide range of consumers who want effortless freshness without compromise.”

Tailored to the needs of the modern Nigerian consumer, the product blends portability, affordability, and high performance, making it accessible to a broad market segment. With a range of scents available, users can personalize their surroundings while enjoying a clean, welcoming atmosphere.

The Godrej AER Power Pocket is now available in retail outlets nationwide and via select online platforms. Consumers are also encouraged to engage with the brand on social media using the hashtag #GodrejAERPocket.

The launch underscores Godrej’s continued commitment to delivering innovative, practical solutions that align with the lifestyle of today’s consumers. With this product, the company is setting a new benchmark in the Nigerian air care market, offering freshness that is no longer a luxury but a part of daily life.