God is able to perfect all things, by Funmi Komolafe

Let’s start by giving thanks to the Lord that has seen us through the first six months of the year. It is by Grace that we are alive today and not six feet below.

Congratulations you survived the first six months of 2025.

Beloved, God has plans for you and I.

July for many reasons is tagged the month of perfection and this is because some breakthroughs were recorded at the seventh attempt and July is the seventh month.

Efforts that yielded no results six times produced visible results at the seventh effort.

Here the story of Naaman, the army chief of Syria that had a challenge of leprosy comes to mind.

Naaman’s maid believed in the Anointing upon Elisha having heard of great miracles that God did thorough him and she suggested that Naaman visits Elisha.

2nd King 5 vs. 9 & 10 : “ So Naaman came with his horses and with his chariot, and stood at the door of the house of Elisha.

And Elisha sent a messenger unto him, saying, go and wash in Jordan seven times, and thy flesh shall come again to thee, and thou shalt be clean”.

Initially, Naaman was angry, he felt humiliated.

He had expected the man of God to come out and command leprosy out of his skin.

Beloved, Naaman was looking for magic not a miracle.

Not being a child of God, he didn’t understand that there is a huge difference between magic and miracle.

This is the same way many of us think.

While not denying that God performs instant miracles, many of us expect magic not miracles.

2nd Kings 5 vs. 11 puts it this way: “But Naaman was wroth, and went away, and said, Behold, I thought, He will surely come out to me, and stand, and call on the name of the LORD his God, and strike his hand over the place, and recover the leper’.

The same way many of us have become impatient with the ways of the God.

That you have been trying to achieve a particular goal and you keep missing it does not mean that God is unable to grant your heart’s desires.

You might have attended several special church programmes or seen many doctors or even tried IVF a number of times without success, it doesn’t mean that God has forgotten you or that your prayers may never be answered.

For instance a woman who has been married for seven years or even 17 years may think that God is not interested in her case.

If you are thinking along this line because of a challenge, perish such thoughts.

Don’t give up, keep praying.

Contemplating suicide isn’t a way of putting an end to any challenge .

Verses 13 &14 complete the story of Naaman.

“ And his servants came near, and spake unto him, and said, My father, if the prophet had bid thee do some great thing, wouldest thou not have done it? how much rather then, when he saith to thee, Wash, and be clean?

Then went he down, and dipped himself seven time in Jordan, according to the saying of the man of God; and his flesh came again like unto the flesh of a little child, and he was clean”.

Washing seven times that Elisha instructed Naaman to do is a confirmation that some miracles take a process to manifest.

Not all miracles are instant.

God has several ways of going dealing with challenges that have been with the victim for a long time.

The case of Naaman presents us with an example.

In the same way, for a couple waiting on the Lord of children, it could be a process of the LORD working on her ovaries, fallopian tubes or even the womb. It could also be that God is working on the man’s zero or low sperm count.

Unlike the human doctor that would tell you the steps being taken, the Almighty God owes no one an explanation. He goes about the miracle process many times with the victim unaware.

At other times, God could give a Divine instruction to the person concerned or release a word of knowledge though the Pastor.

Many have missed the key to their miracles by failing to pay attention to the word that God has used the Pastor to pronounce.

For instance, a person might have been trying IVF in a particular place without success but the Holy Spirit can direct the person elsewhere.

Amazing miracles often manifest when God remains silent but works out a miracle that would make people glorify his name.

This often happens suddenly.

A pregnancy test possible result happens suddenly. No one can state the actual time that conception took place.

Beloved my prayer is that this seventh month, whatever has made people to mock you will give way this month in the name of Jesus.

Leprosy gave way with the intervention of God and Naaman received a clean skin that made people rejoice with him.

Perhaps someone reading this article has been waiting on the Lord for seven or more years and the thought of putting an end to the marriage is coming up in your thoughts.

Beloved perish such thoughts as it could result in your working against your miracle.

Psalm 138 vs. 8 states: “ The LORD will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O LORD , endureth for ever: forsake not the works of thine own hands”.

If you believe that God can perfect everything about you to make life meaningful for you, then you need to cry out for the LORD’s attention.

If you believe you are the work of God, be assured that the LORD would not forsake you.

Beloved, during this seventh month, to attain perfection, you need to create more time to pray to God.

Brethren, God is able to make things perfect for you but you have roles to play.

Only those that ask in prayer and worship receive from the Lord.

This is the time to do more than whatever you have been doing in your spiritual life to receive Divine Attention.

Health challenges are also not beyond the power of God. When God intervenes, even doctors would wonder what happened

I’ll share the testimony of a couple that lost an only child. The circumstances in which they lost the child were not disclosed but the child was about 10 years old.

After a couple of years, God visited them and they gave birth to a set of twins.

People besieged their home to celebrate with them.

God wiped away tears of sorrow and replaced it with tears of joy.

May the Lord make perfect all that concerns you this month in Jesus name.

Remember God is able to reverse what human being see as irreversible.

Our God is awesome.