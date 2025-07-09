Global Cluster celebrates first anniversary

By Onyeka Ezike

It was an evening filled with vibrant and spirited music as Global Clusters, a platform for entrepreneurs, technocrats, and visionaries collaborating for development and prosperity, recently celebrated its first anniversary. The theme of the event was titled “Rooted, Rising, and Relevant.” The celebration was held at the Segosh Hotel, Egbeda, Lagos.

Global Clusters is rooted in a vision of global impact, committed to changing narratives, elevating lives, and transforming destinies. Over the past year, the movement has rapidly expanded through social media, impacting lives across the globe. To date, it has equipped more than 5,000 leaders in over 30 countries with critical skills, emotional intelligence, and the confidence to lead boldly.

The founder, Dr. Adekunle Badmus, a youth ambassador, believes that the solution to Nigeria’s challenges lies in empowering young Nigerians with the tools needed to become not only successful but extraordinary.

Speaking in an interview, Dr. Adekunle Badmus said, “I believe in a better Nigeria, and we can be great as a nation. I have been to more than 30 countries, and what I saw abroad is what I want to replicate here in Nigeria. Global Clusters is the first nation-building social media platform where we produce accurate and quality professionals, technocrats, and entrepreneurs. We encourage the government to adopt this model.”

He further explained, “We also have a revolutionary concept for every day of the week. Every Monday, we engage in ‘Mind Surgery.’ Instead of focusing on ending bad governance, we promote critical and creative thinking—thinking outside the box, development, flexibility, speed, and focus. We invite an elder in our community to be the ‘mind surgeon’ of the day and share their story with us because we are shaped by stories. Monday evenings are dedicated to survival strategies in the new normal.”

On Tuesday, the platform hosts the “Humanity Revolution,” an effort to discourage ethnicity, tribalism, and religious divisions while encouraging empathy, kindness, and care in nation-building. Wednesdays are dedicated to genuine love.

He highlighted the importance of social capital in nation-building, stating that cash is the smallest form of money, but credibility, integrity, trustworthy relationships, competence, good character, time, and sincerity are far more valuable.

Dr. Adekunle Badmus also outlined plans for the coming year, which include shifting focus from certificates to “sabificates”—an acronym representing what you can do and the skills you offer in a technological world.

“Education is no longer about certificates but about personal branding, skill sets, and technology. Over 140 million Nigerians are uneducated because they are forced to study in a foreign language. A major focus of Global Clusters is building special schools where the language of instruction will be our mother tongues across the geopolitical regions in Nigeria,” he added.

Dr. Mrs. Michelle Bacote Ukoh, Chief Executive Officer and Mastermind Specialist, described Global Clusters as a proven social network built on inclusive, empowering frameworks that reflect the principles seen in the world’s most visionary nations.

“For instance, the United States is not revered solely for the social systems it has built that uplift its people and shape its future. Similarly, Global Clusters is a global movement structured to nurture leadership, foster innovation, and empower communities across continents.”

Dr. Michelle Bacote Ukoh, an African American citizen married to a Nigerian, has spent over three decades in Nigeria. She noted that the impact of Global Clusters is evident in many young professionals, providing them with opportunities to meet, discuss best practices, and build networks.

Speaking as well, Mr. James Chinedu Ezeilo, Chief Strategy Officer of the Greening Youth Foundation, said,

“The Global Cluster is a platform for development. We have talents here in Nigeria; we cannot just keep pushing our talents out—we need to monetize them. The best way for us to move forward as a country is through renewable energy, youth development, and workforce empowerment.”

One of the revolutionary engines of Global Clusters is the Sparkhub, an acronym that carries the DNA of societal rebirth. Each letter of Sparkhub represents a targeted revolution necessary to dismantle systemic decay and ignite a new generation of purpose-driven individuals.

“With Global Clusters, Nigerian youth will gain access to the knowledge necessary to navigate the complexities of the global landscape, connecting them strategically with mentors, peers, and industry leaders. The initiative aims to unlock opportunities in education, entrepreneurship, and international collaboration, transforming participants into passionate nation-builders and unstoppable global citizens,” he added.