Germany effects visa changes from July 2025

…ends appeals, adopts faster Work Visa

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Nigerians planning to travel to Germany for work, study, or a long-term stay, need to know that Germany has officially ended the visa remonstration process starting from July 1, 2025.

The country however, is implementing an efficient visa application system with simplified prerequisites.

The worldwide discontinuation of the visa remonstrationprocedure, is a major shift in Germany’s long-term visa policy.

Recall that previously, applicants whose visa was deniedwere able to file a written appeal, known as a “Remonstration”, requesting theembassy to reconsider its decision. This process has ended from July 1, 2025.

This change means that intending travelers, includingNigerians, who are denied visas can no longer appeal the embassy’s decisionthrough a formal objection, otherwise known as remonstration.

According to an update from the Federal Foreign Office, thecountry’s decision to abolish the appeal procedure against visa rejectionsworldwide as of July 1, 2025, “eliminates a legal remedy in the visaprocess that was not provided for by law but was previously grantedvoluntarily.”

The German government however noted that individuals willstill have access to other legal options.

“Adequate legal protection will continue to be guaranteed,as the legal process provided for by law will not be shortened by the abolitionof the remonstration procedure,” it stated.

With the development, applicants who are denied a visa willreceive a clear explanation of the rejection. They also have two new options;to file a legal appeal through the German courts or submit a fresh visaapplication with revised documents or improved justification.

While this change might seem like a loss of flexibility, theshift aims to create greater transparency and faster processing times.

Germany’s new visarequirements and entry rules

Germany has also updated the rules for long-term stays. It has strengthenedits long-standing rules for non-EU/EEA/Swiss nationals intending to stay longerthan 90 days or take up employment.

In other words, applicants from outside the EU, EEA, or Switzerlandmust apply for a visa before entering Germany if they plan to stay more than 90days. Special exemptions are however made for citizens ofAustralia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and theUnited States who do not need a visa before entry. They can apply for a residencepermit after arriving in Germany.

Other intending applicants including Nigerians are mandatedto complete the visa application process via the German diplomatic mission intheir home country before traveling.

“Citizens of Australia, Israel, Japan, Canada, New Zealand,the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and NorthernIreland, and the United States of America can also obtain the requiredresidence permit after entering the country. “The following applies to all other citizens: A visa for alonger-term stay must generally be applied for at the responsible foreigndiplomatic mission before entering the country,” The statement said.

Now, the processing time for some visa types may be long.This includes visas that require approval from German immigration authoritiessuch as for studies, family reunification, or self-employment. These can takeup to three months or more.

The statement continues, “Approval from the responsibleimmigration authority in Germany is generally required. The immigrationauthority of the place where the foreign national will take up residence isresponsible.

“If the approval of the immigration authority is requiredfor the visa process, the procedure can take up to three months, occasionallylonger, as other authorities (such as the Federal Employment Agency) are ofteninvolved in addition to the immigration authority. The diplomatic mission may onlyissue the requested visa once the approval of the immigration authority hasbeen obtained.”

Work visas on the other hand, are usually processed faster,as they often don’t need approval from additional agencies.

Applicants with a national D visa are allowed to travelwithin the Schengen Area for up to 90 days within any 180-day period, givingthem access to many other European countries during their stay.

However, they still need to apply before entering Germany.In addition, embassy processing times can take up to three months, especiallyfor visas that require immigration authority approval.

Applicants are advised in their own interest to stayinformed about the latest requirements on the official German embassy orconsulate website for their country.