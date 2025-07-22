Gender equity is legislative responsibility — Speaker Abbas

Abbas

…says 10th House committed to enacting laws that protect press freedom

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has reiterated the commitment of the 10th House to advancing gender equity and safeguarding press freedom in Nigeria, describing both as essential legislative duties in today’s evolving socio-political and technological environment.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2025 Press Week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, themed “Journalism in a Changing World: Media, Press Freedom, Democracy, and Society”, Speaker Abbas—represented by Hon. Patrick Umoh, Chairman of the House Committee on Healthcare Institutions—emphasized that “fostering gender equity is a legislative responsibility,” adding that “the 10th House is committed to enacting legislation that protects the freedom of the press.”

The event, chaired by former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura, also saw Speaker Abbas conferred with the NUJ Gender Advocacy and Leadership Award, recognizing his support for gender inclusion and legislative transparency.

Speaker Abbas noted that under his leadership, the House has prioritized bills and motions promoting the rights and welfare of women and girls.

“From reviewing discriminatory laws to promoting access to education, health, and economic opportunities, our legislative agenda has consistently emphasized the central role of gender justice in national development,” he said.

He praised the contributions of female legislators in championing gender-related bills, including the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill, gender-equal pay motions, and ongoing efforts to reserve special seats for women in federal and state legislatures.

“As Speaker, I am proud to work alongside such dedicated legislators and am fully committed to ensuring the passage of the bill on special seats for women,” he added.

Speaker Abbas also announced a special legislative roundtable scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday to deepen discussions on the Reserved Special Seats Bill. The event will bring together lawmakers, women leaders, civil society organizations, and development partners.

Turning to press freedom, Abbas highlighted the pivotal role of the media in promoting democratic governance, electoral transparency, and civic engagement.

“Journalists across Nigeria have demonstrated courage and professionalism in reporting elections, holding leaders accountable, and amplifying the voices of the marginalized,” he said.

He urged media stakeholders to strengthen fact-checking collaboration in light of rising misinformation and AI-generated content.

“These efforts should not be isolated but coordinated through structured partnerships among newsrooms, fact-checkers, civil society, and public institutions,” he said, assuring that the House is open to supporting such initiatives through legislation and public information policies.

Abbas also proposed the development of a National Ethical Code for Digital Journalism, tailored to address the realities of AI-generated content and social media reporting.

“Such a code should guide responsible use of sources, AI content, and anonymous reporting, while protecting press freedom,” he noted.

In a keynote address, Senator Almakura acknowledged the challenges facing journalism in the digital era, warning that AI, misinformation, and algorithmic bias increasingly distort public discourse.

“Freedom of the press is non-negotiable. But it must be accompanied by responsibility — through editorial integrity and professionalism,” he said.

He commended Nigerian journalists for their role in major national moments, including the return to democracy, the #EndSARS movement, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her inaugural remarks, NUJ FCT Chairperson, Mrs. Grace Ike, said the Press Week was a moment of “reflection, recognition, renewal, and relaxation.” She unveiled new initiatives aimed at improving journalists’ welfare in the FCT, including:

Modernization of the NUJ FCT Congress Hall

Procurement of a Union Coastal Bus for field coverage

Completion of the NUJ Pentagon Hall for workshops and conferences

Launch of a Journalists’ Welfare Scheme covering health and emergency support

Development of a Journalists’ Village Housing Scheme, in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and the Federal Mortgage Bank

“These are not luxuries but essential investments in the future of journalism,” she said.

Mrs. Ike thanked dignitaries in attendance, including Speaker Abbas, the Governor of Niger State, and Ministers of Housing and the FCT. She concluded with a call for journalists to recommit to the profession’s core values:

“Truth, integrity, courage, and service — journalism is not just a profession; it is a calling.”