G7 says Iran ‘can never’ have nuclear weapons 

This handout satellite picture provided by Maxar Technologies and taken on June 24, 2025, shows an overview of Isfahan nuclear enrichment facility and nearby tunnels in central Iran. With his surprise announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, US President Donald Trump has turned his flair for social media into diplomatic deftness, despite continued uncertainty in the Middle East. Israel, Iran and Trump himself all declared victory after 12 days of conflict that culminated Saturday in the United States bombing Iran's key nuclear sites.

The G7 reaffirmed at The Hague that the Islamic Republic of Iran could never have nuclear weapons.

The group indicated this in a joint statement released by its foreign ministers and the high representative of the European Union on recent events in Iran and the Middle East.

The G7 has Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America as members, while the European Union is a non-enumerated member.

“We reaffirm that the Islamic Republic of Iran can never have nuclear weapons and urge Iran to refrain from reconstituting its unjustified enrichment activities,” the statement read.

“We call for the resumption of negotiations that result in a comprehensive, verifiable, and durable agreement that addresses Iran’s nuclear program,” it added.

In order to have a sustainable and credible resolution, the group called on Iran to urgently resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

It said this was required by its safeguards obligations.

The G7 also urged Iran “to provide the IAEA with verifiable information about all nuclear material in Iran, including by providing access to IAEA inspectors”.

“We condemn calls in Iran for the arrest and execution of IAEA Director General Grossi,” the G7 stressed.

“We reiterate our support for the ceasefire between Israel and Iran announced by U.S. President (Donald) Trump and urge all parties to avoid actions that could further destabilise the region.

“We appreciate Qatar’s important role in facilitating the ceasefire and express our full solidarity with Qatar and Iraq following the recent strikes by Iran and its proxies and partners against their territory.

“We welcome all efforts in the region towards stabilisation and de-escalation,” the statement said.

The group underscored the centrality of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) as the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.

It said it was essential that Iran remain a party to and fully implement NPT obligations under the treaty.

The G7 reiterated its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.

“In this context, we reaffirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel,” the group said. (NAN)