Full List: Countries affected by 3-month US visa validity

The United States has announced sweeping changes to its non-immigrant visa policy for four countries drastically reducing the duration and conditions under which their citizens can enter the US.

According to a statement from the US Department of State, most non-diplomatic and non-immigrant visas issued to citizens from these countries will now be valid for only three months and single entry.

This is a significant shift from previous visa arrangements, which often permitted multiple entries over two or more years.

With Nigeria being Africa’s top source of international students in the US—according to the 2024 Open Doors report—there are concerns that these restrictions could hurt educational and cultural exchange.

The United States Embassy in Nigeria on Thursday clarified that the recent decision to reduce visa validity for most Nigerian nonimmigrant applicants is not politically motivated and has no connection to Nigeria’s stance on deportees, affiliation with BRICS, or adoption of e-visa policies.

The clarification follows widespread speculation that the policy was a response to Nigeria’s diplomatic choices, including its handling of deportees, adoption of e-visa systems, or affiliation with BRICS.

In a statement, the U.S. Mission explained that the reduction in validity was part of a broader technical and security-based review and not directed at Nigeria’s political actions.

Countries Affected by the New US 3-Month Visa Validity Policy

Nigeria

Ghana

Cameroon

Ethiopia

